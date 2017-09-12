Watch the Trailers for Two New Food Films

For those of us not attending the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain, it’s only a guess when we might see these films. But we will be watching for their United States release, because they look very promising.

The Culinary Zinema: Film and Gastronomy Section of the film festival will feature Michelin Stars – Tales From The Kitchen and Constructing Albert on Saturday, September 23.

Michelin Stars is directed by Danish filmmaker Rasmus Dinesen and tells the story of what it takes to be a Michelin-starred restaurant. The documentary explores the mindset, the day-to-day life, and the hard work it takes to achieve the ultimate culinary goal. Unless your restaurant is awarded one by mistake, as this roadside cafe in France was in a rare Michelin error.

The film follows 15 Michelin star-earning chefs over a period of two years, including Alain Ducasse, Daniel Humm, René Redzepi, Andoni Aduriz, Yoshihiro Narisawa, Victor Arquinzoniz, and Guy Savoy.

The film’s description says it hopes to expose both the “greatness and flaws of Guide Michelin” and search out a “realistic understanding of life behind the often airbrushed scenes” of the restaurant industry. Satisfy your curiosity with the trailer, a visual amuse bouche.

The other, Constructing Albert, will debut at the festival on September 28. This film, from Laura Collado and Jim Loomis, focuses on the life of acclaimed Spanish chef Albert Adrià. It follows his ambitious drive to achieve Michelin stars and acclaim of his own, with multiple restaurants in Barcelona. Albert is an avant garde chef whose name would be world famous if not for the long shadow of his sibling, Ferran Adrià. They worked together at elBulli, and Albert contributed much of the creative genius and day-to-day work in the renowned kitchen.

This documentary looks intense and fascinating – a doorway into the kitchen and mind of one of the greatest chefs of our time. We are always inspired by the passion, personality and tremendous talent of world-class chefs, and Albert looks like he has plenty to spare on all counts.

While waiting for these films to be released in the United States, feast your eyes on the posters designed by graphic artists for the San Sebastián Film Festival.

The poster entries for Culinary Zinema are astonishing and clever. Here are a few that we liked, but there are plenty more to peruse. The winning image, voted on by the public, is seen as our featured image.

