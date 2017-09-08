Cooking Chicken: 4 Favorite Recipes to Try

September is National Chicken Month, and so we’re going to talk about chicken all month long…

Chicken for dinner again, you say? There are countless ways to prepare the most popular meat in the United States, but somehow it’s often plain chicken breast on the plate. Get more adventurous and cook chicken thighs, or whole chicken, including single-serving poussin. We promise you more flavor in every bite.

Here are four of our chicken recipes that offer very different styles and flavors. They will certainly break up the monotony of another chicken dinner.

This roast chicken is made extra tasty from a smoky, citrusy wet rub, but the real star of the dish is the super addictive condiment, Aji Verde, more affectionately known as “that famous green sauce.” There are several variations of this mysterious sauce – ours uses traditional Aji Amarillo paste and mayo, but with the addition of a ripe avocado for a smooth richness that tempers the spice.

This easy recipe for chicken satay is packed with Southeast Asian flavor. A long marinade in coconut milk and 8 different aromatics makes for super tender chicken that’s highly flavored in every bite.

Chicken thighs, mushrooms, and French pancetta create quite the comforting dish when slow-cooked in a creamy white wine sauce. It’s our version of Coq au Riesling. Serve with mashed potatoes and crusty bread for a rustic, satisfying supper.

Try a totally different chicken: the petite poussin. These young chickens are juicy, tender, cook quickly, and make the perfect serving for one. An umami-rich miso butter flavors our whole poussin and creates a light, tasty sauce for exotic mushrooms and roasted baby bok choy. It’s a super-easy recipe that’s perfect for weeknight dinner.

Did You Know? Chicken surpassed beef as the most eaten of all proteins in the United States in 2014. It’s the first meat of choice, and Americans eat about 89 pounds of chicken each annually. There certainly seems to be a chicken in every pot, whether you enjoy yours roasted, fried, poached or barbecued.

How do you like cooking your chicken? Have you found ways to keep it interesting? Tell us about it in the comments, or on social media. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter – we love to talk about food.