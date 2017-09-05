Join Us! Chicken Tasting Event in Brooklyn

September is National Chicken Month, and we are looking forward to talking about chicken all month.

We will begin at Taste Talks, a Brooklyn food festival organized by chefs Wylie Dufresne and Andrew Carmellini. With an impressive roster of participants, this 3-day event (9/8 – 9/10) promises to be about food and culture, not just foodie culture. It will “bring together amazing chefs, restaurants and cultural figures together with everyday food enthusiasts to engage in great conversation, awesome food and one-of-a-kind experiences over 3 days.”

Join Ariane Daguin and Chef Daniel Rose of Le Coucou at Taste Talks on Saturday, September 9, from 1:30 – 2:15 pm for “In Defense of Tastier Chicken.”

Get a taste of D’Artagnan Heritage Green Circle Chicken, and discuss how chickens are raised for food in the United States. This event is sure to be thought-provoking and taste-expanding. Get tickets right here.

For those who cannot make it to Brooklyn, you can cook Heritage Green Circle Chicken at home. Newly available on our website, this bird is the same one the restaurants have been using (to rave reviews). Learn more about this extraordinary bird in our recent post.