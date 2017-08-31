6 Recipes: Labor Day with a Side of Bacon

We’ve come to the conclusion that bacon is the secret ingredient to happiness. So as you send off summer this Labor Day, be sure to add a little bacon to the menu. Whatever you are serving – burgers and dogs, BBQ ribs, whole roasted pig – there’s room for bacon on the table.

Here are some bacon recipes that are perfect for entertaining, or even just feeding the family.

Even though this dish is mostly bread and meat, it’s still a salad in our book! Panzanella is a Tuscan-style salad usually made with stale bread and tomatoes. Here we added the classic American flavors of a BLT with our Hickory Smoked Bacon, bibb lettuce, and a creamy citrus dressing.

This quick and easy recipe for stovetop mac & cheese with bacon will satisfy adults and kids alike. Double or triple the recipe for a Labor Day party.

Eat your veggies. Asparagus wrapped in smoky bacon makes a quick and easy side dish. Choose asparagus that’s thicker than a pencil for best results, and wrap it up!

Baked beans are a summer cookout must-have, and making them yourself is well worth the time. This easy recipe yields tender beans with a sweet, smoky sauce. Bacon weave optional (but recommended).

This smoky cornbread makes a great side for barbecue or chili, and is also delicious on its own with a generous slathering of honey butter.

While already a crowd-pleaser, homemade pimento cheese and our hickory smoked bacon give stuffed jalapeño “poppers” an upgrade. They’re super easy to make and perfect for a party, game day, and beyond. Warning: mildly addictive.

But why wait for summer’s end? Make one of our recipes for dinner tonight, and answer that eternal craving for bacon.

