You’ve Got to See this Foie Gras Flower

Something beautiful is blooming at The Pool in NYC. This newly-opened restaurant is in the famous space that the Four Seasons occupied from 1959 to 2016. The other restaurant in the Seagram Building, The Grill riffs on the mid-century theme with a more meat-centric menu.

Although The Pool is a seafood restaurant, they are causing a scene with their stunning foie gras flower dish. Eater posted this video on Facebook, which shares the intricate process of turning our foie gras into a work of art. We can’t stop watching it.

For more about The Pool’s opening night, here’s the Eater coverage.

Eater Photos by Nick Solares