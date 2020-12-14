You’ll Want to Make All 10 of these Holiday Sides

A holiday meal – whether on Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year’s Day – needs multiple side dishes to enter the realm of a feast. Soups, gratins, root, and green vegetables, along with stuffing (or dressing) all get the savory D’Artagnan treatment in these feast-worthy recipes.

Start your dinner with this warming soup. An aromatic mix of carrots, celery, butternut squash, and sweet potato, it’s tasty on its own, but when crowned with smoked duck breast and pumpkin seed oil, it’s totally sublime. Can be made ahead, and kept warm in a slow cooker.

This flavorful stuffing recipe with wild boar sausage and quinoa is gluten-free and high-protein – it will make a welcome addition to your festive meals. We love using dainty hon shimeji mushrooms in recipes like this, because they cook up quickly and remain intact, lending texture and visual appeal.

This recipe, inspired by the cuisine of Joël Robuchon, is adapted from Patricia Wells’ book Simply French. Using our fully-cooked chestnuts, black truffle butter, and demi-glace, this version is conveniently made in a pan on the stovetop, so the oven remains free for other dishes. Serve as you would a dressing, on the side. Can be made ahead, and warmed before serving.

Holiday cooking staples like black truffle butter and our organic mushroom mix make this creamy potato gratin recipe worthy of company and your holiday table. And really, you can’t go wrong with creamy, truffley potatoes.

Brussels sprouts are a polarizing vegetable but this easy recipe can make a convert out of almost any brassica hater. Sautéed in bacon fat and brightened up with tart pomegranate arils, these little sprouts are balanced and versatile. A drizzle of sweet pomegranate molasses and a generous helping of crumbled hickory bacon put this dish over the top.

Your grandparents may very well have enjoyed yeast rolls made extra tender with lard. In our modern update on old-fashioned dinner rolls, we use flavorful duck fat and a sprinkling of flaky salt. The rolls have a subtle savory taste and bake up as fluffy and squishy as can be.

In this easy butternut squash recipe, we oven-roasted squash in bacon fat before tossing in crispy bacon bits and spicy-sweet pecans. The optional crumbled blue cheese adds a sharp bite.

These green beans are totally addicting. They’re rich and smoky from the crumbled bacon and bacon fat but the addition of lemon juice and zest keeps them bright and balanced. Blanching is essential to keeping their vivid color and texture and makes the whole dish come together quickly – don’t skip it.

French-style piped potatoes, or Pommes Duchesse, are a bit of a throwback but so delicious. We added a generous helping of our black truffle butter to this it-only-looks-hard recipe for a super tasty rendition of a classic side. The outside gets delightfully crispy while the centers are fluffy and light.

Here’s a classic and versatile bread stuffing recipe that balances savory and sweet with our wild boar sausage, seasoned with sage, and flecks of apple. This is a D’Artagnan staple at the holidays that will work alongside your holiday bird, whether turkey, goose, capon, or chicken.

