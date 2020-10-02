5 Quick and Easy Comfort Food Meals for Fall 

What’s for dinner? As days grow shorter and evenings get cooler we turn to comfort foods and meals that can be cooked easily. These 5 recipes showcase a variety of proteins and come together fast on a weeknight.

Here’s a fun upgrade to the classic French dip sandwich. We used our juicy Angus ground beef for the burger and paired it with balsamic onions and melty cheese. A garlic toasted roll will soak up all that delicious homemade jus.

This easy one-skillet recipe poaches eggs in tomato sauce with andouille sausage in no time. Called shakshuka, this slightly spicy Middle Eastern style dish makes a hearty breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Try this easy pan-seared veal chop recipe topped with a compound butter of fresh herbs and lemon zest, that’s quick enough for weeknight dinners.

Meatballs but with lamb. We like our grass-fed ground lamb for this baked meatball recipe that comes together quickly. The pleasing crust and tender center are complemented by a creamy harissa-spiked yogurt.

Braised Green Circle chicken legs with bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, and wine is our favorite kind of comfort food – hearty and satisfying. This version of the classic “hunter’s chicken” recipe is quick and easy enough for a weeknight – and no hunting required.

What are your go-to recipes for easy meals this time of year?

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.