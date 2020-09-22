6 Recipes for the Best Sunday Roast with the Family

The Sunday roast may be a British tradition, but it’s one we can all love. Like a mini holiday dinner, a Sunday meal gathers the family and can recharge you for the week ahead – and provide leftovers for lunch the next day. Here, we offer six different recipes from a classic beef roast to a whole duck – each will give you a reason to set the table.

Our whole grass-fed beef striploin makes a beautiful Sunday roast beef that serves eight – or fewer, with steaks to spare for another day! We use the reverse sear method to ensure a fork-tender roast that’s evenly medium-rare from edge to edge. Are you reverse searing? It’s a great – and easy – technique to master. What it entails is roasting at low temperature first, then cranking the oven for a brief period at the end to create a crispy finish. This protects your roast from being overcooked. Don’t waste those flavorful drippings! Whip up some classic Yorkshire puddings to serve alongside.

Are you looking for a smaller roast that serves two? Try our porcelet collar or ‘coppa’ a super-versatile and delicious cut from milk-fed piglets. The petit roast is perfectly sized for 2 people, and any leftovers make amazing sandwiches. For this recipe, we slow-roasted it with a simple garlicky paste.

It’s always a good time to roast chicken, and here’s a fancy twist on the simple recipe to make your next version special. This is a riff on Ariane’s favorite way to roast a turkey – with truffle butter under the skin! If you have a fresh black truffle, by all means, layer slices under the skin, and if not, simply use our black truffle butter to create an ultra-juicy bird that’s full of truffle flavor.

Here’s another roast that’s great for a family meal of up to eight. Our simple maple syrup and Dijon mustard glaze gives a sweet kick to our Berkshire pork rib roast. Using the reverse searing method is not only easy, it ensures juicy results.

For this easy roast, start with our milk-fed veal striploin and layer in the flavor with pancetta lardons, wild & organic mushrooms, and a silky pan sauce with truffle butter. While we used a mix of wild and cultivated mushrooms, you can use the mushrooms at hand for this fabulous family meal that should serve six.

Have you ever roasted a duck? It’s fairly easy and makes a home-cooked dinner feel like a restaurant experience. For this simple recipe, we used our exclusive Rohan duck, which has a great ducky flavor. The slits in the skin allow duck fat to render out while roasting – be sure to use that for roasting vegetables or frying potatoes. You can add your own aromatics or spices to customize this recipe

What are your favorite meats for roasting?

