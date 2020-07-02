6 No-Heat, No-Cook Sauces that will Change How You Eat

Whip together these zippy no-cook, cold sauce in a food processor. They take only minutes, and add bright flavors to grilled steaks, pork chops, duck breast, and any other meat you cook this summer. The simple ingredients yield complex flavors that will give your cooking a serious upgrade. Read on to see which one you’ll make first.

Quick and easy, this no-cook Spanish-style sauce has a tomato and red pepper base, with smoky notes from paprika. The bright and delicious sauce makes the perfect accompaniment to grilled steaks and chops, chicken, vegetables and even sandwiches.

This sweet & spicy mayo-based sauce is a staple at old-school Japanese hibachi steakhouses. It’s pretty clear this is a Western invention – with butter as an ingredient – but we love it just the same. Yum Yum sauce is excellent with charcoal-grilled steak, chicken, and pork chops. But why stop there? Shrimp, burgers, vegetables, and even french fries are better with this sauce.

Aji verde sauce is a popular Peruvian condiment with bright color and vibrant flavor, and it’s easy to make with this recipe. Packed with cilantro and Aji Amarillo, a native Peruvian pepper, this addictive green sauce is typically served with roasted chicken, but you can expand that to grilled steaks and chops, empanadas, and more. Once you try it, you will want to put this sauce on everything (just double the recipe).

This easy chimichurri recipe can be used as both a condiment and a marinade. Packed with cilantro and parsley it’s herby, spicy (adjust to your taste) and garlicky. This fresh and bright sauce is perfect for grilled steak, buffalo, pork, lamb and duck.

Combine ripe mango, creamy avocado, and just a touch of heat for a well-balanced condiment that’s a perfect accompaniment for roasted or grilled chicken, steaks, pork chops, and duck. Even tacos, chips, and fish are made better with this salsa.

Gremolata is an Italian condiment of chopped herbs originally intended for veal osso buco. Bright, fresh and citrusy, our easy gremolata recipe makes a flavor-packed accompaniment that’s perfect for roasted beef, grilled lamb or pork. And yes, veal of all kinds.

