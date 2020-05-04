How to Grill and Bake with Our Exclusive Olive Oil

Enjoy a true flavor of France with our exclusive olive oils from the Provençal orchards of actor Jean Reno. Made with ancient techniques, they are silky and smooth with subtle aromas of terroir that will hook you forever on French olive oil. Learn how to use olive oil with grilled meats like rack of lamb, no-cook sauces, and even in baking with our recipes.

For a limited time, when you buy 3 racks of lamb you’ll receive a FREE bottle of our exclusive Reserve Jean Reno Green Fruity Olive Oil. Offer expires 5/10/20.

D’Artagnan’s Reserve Jean Reno Olive Oils are exclusively imported from a region of Southern France famous for olives since the early Roman Empire. Maussane-les-Alpilles, in the heart of the Vallée des Baux-de-Provence, continues to rank as France’s top olive oil producer with AOC status.

Award-winning actor Jean Reno has lived there for over 25 years and has become a passionate and expert olive grower, president of an olive oil association, and now a producer of fine olive oils.

Hand-harvested in Jean Reno’s orchard, the olives are processed in the traditional way: whole fruits are aged for a brief period to intensify flavors, crushed into a paste under ancient granite millstones, and then mechanically cold-pressed to extract pure, unfiltered olive oil. The terroir of Provence is evident in the delicate flavors and aromas of these premium French olive oils.

Olive oil and lamb make a natural combination. The process of grilling and basting this rack of lamb is not difficult, but is lengthy and requires attention. As it grills, you can baste the lamb with a blend of butter and olive oil using a brush made of bundled rosemary sprigs. It will take about 45 minutes to cook the lamb to perfectly pink and rare inside, so grab a glass of wine to enjoy while doing this.

Try this quick and easy veal chop recipe, grilled with Tuscan flavors like garlic and fresh herbs. Olive oil is used here as a sauce, and drizzled over the resting veal chops to mingle with the juices to make a sauce right on the plate. The lemon slices are also basted with olive oil and grilled until slightly charred for a bright side. You might also serve with grilled artichokes and a simply dressed arugula salad, as we did.

Make Flavorful Sauces for Grilled Meats with Olive Oil

No heat is necessary to make these quick sauces. The simple ingredients yield complex flavors and will give your grilled meats a serious upgrade. Our recipes for fresh, cold sauces come together in a food processor in just minutes, adding bright flavors to grilled steaks, pork chops, duck breast, and any other meat you cook. There is no wrong way to enjoy these super simple sauces. While they are welcome additions to summer menus, our no-cook sauces are excellent any time of the year.

Gremolata is an Italian condiment of chopped herbs originally intended for veal osso buco. Bright, fresh and citrusy, our easy gremolata recipe makes a flavor-packed accompaniment that’s perfect for roasted beef, grilled lamb or pork. And yes, veal of all kinds. Because this sauce is not cooked, you can use fine olive oil – like our Jean Reno Green Fruity variety. Shown here on braised lamb shanks with polenta, gremolata cuts the richness with fresh flavor.

Bright and fresh Argentinian-style chimichurri sauce can be used as both a condiment and a marinade. It comes together in mere minutes and is perfect for dressing grilled or roasted beef, buffalo, pork, lamb and duck. We like it on grilled ribeye steaks in this super-easy recipe.

Quick and easy, this no-cook Spanish-style sauce is smoky and bright and makes a delicious accompaniment to grilled steaks and chops. Try our grilled Wagyu tri-tip recipe with romesco – done in just 20 minutes – which is also known as Santa Maria roast.

Bonus Round: Baking with Olive Oil

We sneak olive oil into many recipes. Here are two options for delightful desserts that use olive oil and can be served after a grilled meat dinner at any time of year.

These olive oil cookies are packed with dark chocolate chunks, walnuts, and orange zest for a sophisticated take on a classic flavor combination.

This olive oil cake recipe is both delicious and easy to make using our exclusive Jean Reno olive oil. Dense, sweet and moist, it’s a dessert show-stopper.

Learn more about our exclusive Jean Reno Olive Oil from Ariane who introduced his fantastic olive oil to the American market. Explore the complicated market of olive oil and learn how to make sure you’re olive oil is authentic. Hint, hint … ours is.

Shop dartagnan.com for all your savory needs – from duck fat and bacon to steaks, pork, and chicken – delivered right to your door.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.