6 Easy Recipes to Make for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day 2020 promises to be a whole new experience, with restaurants closed and families separated by self-isolation. It’s a time to appreciate good health, the value of simple pleasures, and to recognize all the moms for the caring role they play in our lives. In these difficult times, a good meal cooked at home is a celebration in itself, and we’ve got recipes for a Mother’s Day she won’t forget.

This year why not cook along with mom and then share brunch together virtually? These live-streaming celebrations are the norm these days, but for long-distance families, this was already a thing. Our recipes are both sweet and savory to meet any taste.

This ridiculously easy-to-make Dutch baby recipe is part-pancake, part-custard, part-souffle, and totally delicious. It’s what brunch dreams are made of: a popover with candied bacon.

If mom is more into savory than sweet, try our shakshuka. This easy one-skillet recipe is a slightly spicy Middle Eastern dish that involves poaching eggs in tomato sauce along with tasty andouille sausage. A modern brunch classic, it also makes a hearty breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

This make-ahead challah breakfast casserole is generously studded with our truffle turkey breast, maitake mushrooms, shallots, and cheese. Prep the night before then bake it right from the fridge in under an hour.

A classic croque madame is our idea of the ultimate brunch dish – Berkshire pork bistro ham is right at home alongside creamy béchamel, melted cheese, and a perfectly runny egg.

These irresistible sticky buns include bacon as their secret ingredient. The perfect weekend baking project, these buns combine a beautifully soft, springy dough with toasted pecans, maple caramel, and our famous applewood smoked bacon.

Our easy mushroom quiche recipe features a black truffle butter shortcrust as its secret ingredient. Served hot or cold, the French way with salad greens and a bright vinaigrette, this is a winner for brunch.

