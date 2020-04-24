6 Cookie Recipes to Bake When You Need to Chill Out

Get cozy and bake some cookies this weekend – it’s a good way to relieve stress and have something delicious to snack on with the family. We added savory ingredients like bacon and duck fat to make these uniquely D’Artagnan cookie recipes. Read on for the details.

Is there anything more comforting than a chocolate chip cookie? Try this recipe for olive oil cookies packed with dark chocolate chunks, walnuts, and orange zest for a sophisticated take on a classic flavor combination. This recipe should make about 18 cookies, which is plenty for snacking and coffee breaks.

We love adding smoky bacon to sweet treats! These easy peanut butter bacon cookies strike just the right balance of sweet and salty. We won’t tell if you eat them for breakfast – they seem like a complete meal, right?

Is it a cookie or a cracker? All we know is that this easy recipe for black truffle butter shortbread is great for charcuterie and cheese boards. Good to have on hand, shortbread can be topped with your favorite condiments for a quick and easy power snack.

Our oatmeal cookie recipe is studded with crumbled bacon, toasted pecans, and two kinds of apples (maybe those that you found softening in the back of the fridge). Sweet and salty, chewy and crisp, and delicious anytime!

Try our biscochito cookie recipe with duck fat, anise & citrus zest. These cookies are a holiday staple in the American Southwest, and we swapped out lard for duck fat to give them a Southwest France spin. Extra credit if you have a duck-shaped cookie cutter.

We used our fully-cooked chestnuts and dried cranberries in this recipe, but you could substitute with walnuts and any dried fruits you have in the cupboard. These rugelach are fun to make and easier than you might think. The recipe should yield about 4 dozen cookies, which will provide plenty of snacks for a week!

Shop dartagnan.com for all your savory needs – from duck fat and bacon to steaks, pork, and chicken – delivered right to your door.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.