When You Make these Easy Recipes You’ll Want to Put Garlic on Everything

Everyone loves garlic, right? We think even the garlic averse will fall in love with these simple recipes. Garlic confit – gently poached in duck fat until it mellows – is a favorite and garlic compound butter with herbs makes a tasty spreadable or steak topped. Both will bring the flavor of garlic to the table in new ways that will complement many dishes. Read on for the easiest recipes ever.

Ariane Daguin, the founder of D’Artagnan, jokes that in her region of Southwest France garlic is a staple vegetable. Gascony is also confit country, so it’s fitting that this simple recipe for garlic confit is one of Ariane’s favorite ways to combine two simple ingredients – garlic and duck fat – to create kitchen alchemy.

Garlic Confit

This easy 2-ingredient recipe provides soft, fragrant cloves of garlic, perfect for mashing with potatoes, spreading on bread, tossing in pasta, or topping a pizza. Store the cooked garlic cloves in duck fat in the refrigerator, where they will last a long time (not that we would know, the stuff seems to vanish quickly!).

Ingredients

2 containers duck fat

3 whole heads garlic, cloves separated and peeled

Preparation

Melt the duck fat slowly in a small saucepot over medium-low heat. When it is hot liquid, add garlic cloves and make sure they are covered with duck fat. Turn heat to the lowest possible flame. Cook garlic until the cloves float and are very soft.

Pour the melted duck fat through a fine-mesh strainer to catch the whole cloves. Place the garlic in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and strain the duck fat into the jar through a layer of cheesecloth to catch any burned bits of garlic.

Save the Duck Fat

The best thing about duck fat is that it’s reusable. After it cools, but is still liquid, pour the now garlic-scented duck fat into containers and freeze for later use. Sauté with it, and get a nuanced garlic flavor. Just be sure to mark it carefully, so it’s not used accidentally in a recipe where garlic would not be welcome.

Herb & Garlic Butter for Steaks & Chops

Another great way to enjoy garlic is with butter. Simple to make, this compound butter enhances steaks, chops, duck breast, lamb, chicken, and more. Soften it and use as a spread, or add a generous pat on top of your meat while it rests and let it melt into buttery goodness.

Ingredients

1 stick (8 Tbs) unsalted butter, softened

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup finely chopped soft herbs (such as parsley, thyme, chervil, dill, and tarragon)

Fine sea salt & freshly ground black pepper

Preparation

In a small bowl, combine softened butter, garlic, and herbs. Season with salt to taste and a few turns of pepper. Mix until evenly combined. Place butter in plastic wrap and roll into a log shape. Chill.

Compound butter will keep fresh for about 2 weeks in the refrigerator and 1 year in the freezer.

