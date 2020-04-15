You’ll be a Kitchen Superhero with these Easy Sheet Pan Dinners

Dinner on the table in an hour? Hands off, sheet pan meals are easy to make because all the elements are cooked together, leaving just one pan to clean afterward. While there are no rules, we have some basic tips – and 5 recipes – that will help make your sheet pan meals successful.

Sheet Pan Dinner Basics

Choose your meat well. Avoid the big cuts that require braising or long roasting times. Bone-in chicken legs or breasts are good bets, as are pork chops , loins, tenderloins, flank steak , rack of lamb or lamb chops , and of course, fish (whole or filleted). We like small birds like quail , poussin , and charcuterie such as duck or chicken confit, sausage , or ham, in sheet pan dinners.

chicken legs or breasts pork chops flank steak rack of lamb or lamb chops quail poussin duck chicken sausage Use plenty of oil or duck fat. Don’t let your sheet pan meal dry out. Toss vegetables with fat in a bowl before laying on the pan, so they are evenly coated.

Don’t let your sheet pan meal dry out. Toss vegetables with fat in a bowl before laying on the pan, so they are evenly coated. Cut vegetables into uniform sizes. Be sure to cut everything into similar sizes so they cook evenly.

Be sure to cut everything into similar sizes so they cook evenly. Think strategically. While it is simple, a sheet pan meal requires staging, as most ingredients will cook at different rates. Stagger them, starting with root vegetables, like potatoes, carrots or even squash. Add more delicate vegetables like broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, or asparagus, later in the process. Take care not to overcook – or under-cook – the meat. This will require taking the pan in and out of the oven to add ingredients, but remember the payoff: a lovely, roasted meal and only one sheet pan to clean. Add herbs or nuts last, and cook for only a few minutes.

While it is simple, a sheet pan meal requires staging, as most ingredients will cook at different rates. Stagger them, starting with root vegetables, like potatoes, carrots or even squash. Add more delicate vegetables like broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, or asparagus, later in the process. Take care not to overcook – or under-cook – the meat. This will require taking the pan in and out of the oven to add ingredients, but remember the payoff: a lovely, roasted meal and only one sheet pan to clean. Add herbs or nuts last, and cook for only a few minutes. Finish under the broiler at the end. Just a few minutes under the blazing broiler will give everything a golden, crispy finish.

Here are 5 sheet pan recipes that are sure to satisfy your craving for real, home-cooked food, and the need for convenience and simplicity.

YIELD: SERVES 4 | COOK TIME: ABOUT 45 MINUTES

Our best-selling ready-to-heat duck confit is a natural for sheet-pan cooking. Paired with lemony, roasted green beans (topped with almonds) and crispy duck fat potatoes, it makes an embarrassingly easy dinner. Throw it all on a sheet pan, and dinner is ready in 45 minutes.

YIELD: SERVES 2-4 | COOK TIME: 50 MINUTES

Perfect to elevate a weeknight meal, these sheet pan lamb chops with ratatouille come together quickly and easily, with minimal cleanup.

YIELD: SERVES 3-4 | COOK TIME: ABOUT 1 HOUR

Here’s an easy recipe for juicy pork tenderloin with roasted apples, sweet onions, and fluffy yams with spiced butter. It takes less than an hour to prepare, making it a great weeknight dinner, with a satisfying mix of flavors and colors.

YIELD: SERVES 2 | COOK TIME: ABOUT 1 HOUR

Umami-rich miso butter flavors our whole poussin and creates a light, tasty sauce for exotic mushrooms and roasted baby bok choy in this simple recipe that’s perfect for weeknight dinners. The small poussin roast faster than a whole chicken, and make ideal single portions. Feeding four or more? It’s simple to add petite poussin to the sheet pan.

YIELD: SERVES 4 | COOK TIME: ABOUT 1 HOUR

This hearty sheet pan dinner couldn’t be easier to make. Flavorful wild boar sausage accents roasted red potatoes, sweet broccolini, and a handful of garlic. Olive oil and a touch of spice bring it all together. You could use your favorite sausage here, but keep in mind that if it’s already cooked, it will need less time in the oven.

Tell us if you try a sheet pan dinner, and what you find works best with this cooking method. Find us on social media – just tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. We love to talk about food!

Shop dartagnan.com for all the meats you need – delivered overnight to your doorstep.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.