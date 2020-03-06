7 Charcuterie Recipes to Make Right Now

We love eating charcuterie and find reasons to cook with it often. Charcuterie describes a very practical process – preserving all the parts of an animal – and a category of edible delights. Fully cooked, cured or smoked meat, charcuterie is easy fast food, and a useful ingredient in recipes. Read on for 7 tasty recipes that showcase charcuterie.

Charcuterie has been elevated to an art form in France – and is a cornerstone of the good life. When Ariane founded D’Artagnan in 1985 it was to market fresh duck and foie gras for the first time in the U.S. It wasn’t long before she began making delicious charcuterie with various parts of the duck, from duck prosciutto and smoked duck breast to confit, pâté, rillettes and even duck bacon. Today we offer a wide range of charcuterie items at dartagnan.com.

We love how the flavors combine in this easy recipe. Silky butternut squash purée, fried sage, and crisped ventrèche synergize beautifully for the ultimate comfort dish.

It’s always a good time to make chili. In this quick and easy chili recipe, we use three types of duck charcuterie – bacon, confit, and sausage – a little beer, and plenty of fresh chile peppers for great depth of flavor and a hearty texture.

In this easy recipe, our smoked meats prove they are good for more than just the charcuterie board. Here we’ve combined our smoked chicken breast, bacon, and hard-boiled quail eggs with some of our favorite veggies, bleu cheese, and lemony vinaigrette. Add a loaf of bread to make it a complete meal. Cobb curious? Read our post about the history of this famous salad.

One of the best things you can make with bacon! This easy jam recipe results in a sweet & salty condiment that’s excellent on burgers, with grilled and roasted meats, charcuterie boards, or just slathered on toasted bread. Fair warning: it’s mildly addictive. Make extra to share with friends.

Quick-cooking chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, and Tasso ham create a hearty meal with layers of flavor and texture in this one-pot jambalaya recipe. So satisfying – and super easy to make.

Make our easy savory pastry recipe with chicken confit, mushrooms, spinach, truffle butter béchamel, and two types of cheese. It only looks hard and is sure to impress family and friends. Serve as a party appetizer in 2-inch slices, or cut into more hearty servings for a light lunch and pair with a salad.

If you’ve ever been to a Portuguese restaurant, you’ve probably tried this soup. A national treasure, this soup gets its creaminess from potatoes and color from kale. Our version of caldo verde soup is healthy, hearty, and super easy to make.

Are you a charcuterie aficionado? Tell us your favorites and how you incorporate them into your cooking.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.