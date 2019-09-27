How to Best Enjoy Veal Top Round

Are you missing out on veal for dinner? No longer! This veal top round cut is versatile, easy to work with, and the basis for many traditional recipes. Read on to learn about this cut and get 3 recipes that will inspire you to cook some veal.

What is Veal Top Round?

Top round is the largest single muscle from the leg primal of a calf. Lean, with a distinct grain, top round can be roasted or braised whole but is more commonly cut into medallions, steaks, or cutlets. What’s nice about the whole cut is that you can butcher it to your liking and needs – be sure to slice across the grain. Our veal top round is trimmed and clean, and you can easily break it down into top round steaks to simply pan-sear … or have a look at our recipes below.

Here’s a recent 5-star review of D’Artagnan’s veal top round that a happy customer left on our website.

My mother always said that THIS was the best cut for veal (if you could find it). She taught me how to butcher (which isn’t hard…you just need to know about the grain of the meat). Christmas dinner this year was veal cutlets (not traditional … but, oh, so YUMMY). Veal cutlets, Veal Marsala, Veal Piccata … I could go on. Terrific product can make YOU shine in the kitchen with little effort! – Francesca in NJ

Cooking with Veal Top Round

Veal recipes are traditional in cultures around the world and are often associated with Switzerland, Germany, Italy, and France. We mentioned a few popular ways to cook this cut of veal, so here are three great recipes that you can try at home.

Cut veal top round into cutlets and pound them to make this classic scallopini piccata recipe. This dish comes together quickly enough for a weeknight dinner and makes a lovely weekend family meal. Our exceptionally tender French veal is complemented by white wine, lemon, and capers – and velvety veal demi-glace in the sauces makes this simple dish extra special.

This traditional Italian recipe is quite old and popular. Cutlets from the veal top round are first pounded thin, then breaded and pan-fried. Our veal cotoletta (Italian for breaded cutlet) recipe makes a quick and easy dinner that will satisfy the whole family. Serve with a simply dressed salad as an accompaniment.

This easy veal recipe highlights the flavors of Normandy – Calvados, an apple brandy, sliced tart apples, cream, and mushrooms. We used veal top round cut into medallions, but it would also be delicious with chicken, poussin, or pork chops.

About Our Humanely Raised Veal

To supply our exclusive veal, we work with a cooperative of small-scale veal farms in Southwest France that raise Charolais and Limousin breeds, well-known as beef cattle. The veal calves are not simply a by-product of the dairy industry but are raised for their quality meat. To support their development and natural immunities, they get mother’s milk for two weeks before being weaned onto a milk-based diet.

The calves live in group housing, in open spaces with clean straw bedding, free to socialize with other calves in a sunlit, comfortable environment.

Arguably the most humane veal in the world, our French veal complies with the “5 Freedoms” statutes of the E.U., a guarantee that far exceeds the humane standards for veal in other countries. These are the freedom to express normal behavior; freedom from thirst, hunger and malnutrition; freedom from discomfort; freedom from pain, injury, and disease; freedom from fear and distress.

