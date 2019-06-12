Whip Up this Brunch Burger on Father’s Day

Are you looking for a special way to celebrate dad on Father’s Day? Try making him this incredible buffalo burger topped with bacon, an egg and zesty mayo inspired by our favorite morning cocktail. Looks like brunch just got a little spicier. Read on for the recipe and learn how to make this bistro classic.

Breakfast Burger Recipe with Bacon, Egg & Bloody Mary Mayo

Serves 4

FOR THE BLOODY MARY MAYO

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Tabasco, or other hot pepper sauce, to taste

Celery salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

FOR THE BURGER

4 Buffalo Burgers

8 slices Hickory Smoked Bacon

4 slices cheddar cheese

4 eggs

Butter

4 English muffins

4 thick slices beefsteak tomato

Preparation

Make the Bloody Mary mayo: in a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, tomato paste, lemon juice, horseradish, and Worcestershire sauce until smooth and well mixed. Season to taste with Tabasco, celery salt, and pepper. Cover with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator until ready to use. In a large cast iron skillet over medium heat cook the bacon until crisped, turning as needed. Meanwhile, season both sides of the buffalo burgers with salt and pepper. When bacon is finished cooking, drain on paper toweling and set aside. Remove all but about 3 tablespoons of the bacon grease, and reheat the pan over medium-high flame. Cook the burgers to desired doneness (we recommend medium-rare). Just before patties are finished cooking, place a slice of cheddar cheese atop each one. Allow patties to rest on a cutting board, for about 5 minutes. Toast English muffins and dress with Bloody Mary mayo. Heat a good knob of butter in a non-stick skillet over medium-high flame. Cook the eggs to your liking (we recommend over-easy). Place tomato and bacon on dressed muffins, top with burgers then with eggs. Serve with your favorite breakfast or burger side dishes – we like field greens with a zesty vinaigrette and seasoned home fries with extra Bloody Mary mayo on the side.

Note: If you are looking for a Bloody Mary mix to make the meal complete, try this fantastic jar from McClure’s the pickle company. They use pickle brine to give this mix a robust and mouth-puckering flavor. Just add vodka.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.