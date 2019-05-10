The Best Recipes for Your Game of Thrones Finale Feast

Are you obsessed with Game of Thrones? It seems like everyone is watching the final season. Throughout the reign of GOT people have talked about the sumptuous food on the show. We’ve spotted all kinds of GOT dishes on social media, though often made with substitute proteins. Sadly, chicken does not replace squab. D’Artagnan can supply you with the unusual ingredients needed to cook in the style of the Seven Kingdoms, just in time for the finale. Read on for the details.

The eye-popping feasts on Game of Thrones can be recreated at home thanks to superfans and amateur chefs Chelsea Monroe-Cassel and Sariann Lehrer, who collaborated on A Feast of Ice and Fire: The Official Companion Cookbook.

Food is one of life’s great pleasures, and I am all in favor of pleasure. Reading is another of those things that help make life worth living, and when one can combine reading and food, well … This is why my novels are so full of food. When I read, as when I travel, I want to see the sights, smell the flowers, and, yes, taste the food. But unlike my world of Westeros, or the real-life Middle Ages, the twenty-first century is a golden age, at least where food is concerned. Ours is an age of plenty, where foods of all types are readily available at any season, and even the most exotic spices can be purchased at the nearest grocery store, at prices that do not require you to mortgage your castle. – George R.R. Martin, from the introduction

Based on authentic medieval recipes, the dishes have been adapted for modern cooking techniques. A Feast of Ice and Fire contains more than 100 recipes, divided by region. Here are a few highlights, with links to the products our website:

• The Wall: Rack of Lamb and Herbs; Pork Pie; Mutton in Onion-Ale Broth; Mulled Wine

• The North: Beef and Bacon Pie; Honeyed Chicken; Aurochs with Roasted Leeks (use buffalo for this one)

• The South: Cream Swans; Trout Wrapped in Bacon; Stewed Rabbit; Sister’s Stew

• King’s Landing: Lemon Cakes; Quails Drowned in Butter; Roasted Boar; Pigeon Pie;

• Dorne: Stuffed Grape Leaves; Duck with Lemons; Chickpea Paste

• Across the Narrow Sea: Biscuits and Bacon; Tyroshi Honeyfingers; Wintercakes

There’s even a guide to dining and entertaining in the style of the Seven Kingdoms. If you are planning a GOT dinner for the final episode, or need to sustain yourself during binge-watching, get the cookbook.

You’ll find venison, wild boar, squab, quail, duck, along with lamb, beef, buffalo, and pork at dartagnan.com.

Our featured photo is from Emily Anstadt on Instagram. She made the gorgeous House Stark pie with our venison and cherry sausage and root vegetables.

