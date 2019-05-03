You’ll Love this Easy Veal Chop Recipe

Looking for something simple for dinner? It doesn’t get better than this veal chop recipe. Start with our crazy-tender veal porterhouse chops (learn more about our humane French veal here) and then pan sear them. Dress your chops with a fresh and creamy herb sauce and serve with your favorite steamed vegetable or green salad for a quick and easy meal. Read on for the recipe.

Veal Chops with Herb Sauce

Ingredients

½ cup parsley

½ cup mixed soft herbs, we used chervil, chives, thyme, and tarragon

½ lemon, juice and zest

½ cup heavy cream

1 large egg yolk

Kosher salt & black pepper

4 Veal Porterhouse Chops

2 tablespoons ghee or clarified butter

¾ cup white wine

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

Preparation

To the bowl of a food processor, add parsley, mixed herbs, lemon zest and about 2 tablespoons of lemon juice; pulse until finely chopped; season with salt and pepper. Add cream and egg yolk, purée until smooth, about 30 seconds; set aside. Pat chops dry with paper towels; season with salt and pepper. Heat the clarified butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the steaks, turning a few times, until evenly golden and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center registers 140 degrees F, for medium. Remove to a cutting board to rest. Drain off excess fat from the pan then return to medium-high heat. Add wine, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan and cook until wine is reduced by half. Reduce heat to low; whisk in herb mixture stirring constantly until thickened, about 5-7 minutes. Whisk in butter. Taste for seasoning, adding salt and/or pepper if needed. Carve meat away from the bone (optional) then slice across the grain and nap sauce over the top. Serve immediately.

About Veal Porterhouse

The veal porterhouse chop is a tender steak alternative. It offers the best of two tasty worlds: the tenderloin and the strip. Imagine a filet mignon steak and a strip steak with a T-bone between them. That’s the porterhouse – all 16 juicy ounces of it.

Only, in this case, it is velvety milk-fed veal. Rosy pink and tender as can be, the veal porterhouse is a great steak alternative.

