How to Build a Better Burger with Wagyu Beef

What takes a burger from ordinary to extraordinary? Choosing the best beef to put between the buns, of course! Our popular Wagyu burgers will do the trick, as Ariane tells you in the short video below. Use Wagyu in your favorite burger recipes or try one of ours. Read on for inspiration.

Learn a little bit about Wagyu beef with Ariane in this video, then try our recipes below.

This flavorful burger brings the taste of a wine country brasserie to your own kitchen with red-wine braised onions, Gruyere two-ways, and fresh herb mayo. Our Wagyu beef patties keep things extra juicy but feel free to sub our buffalo burgers or even ground turkey.

This flavorful burger recipe has layers of spice, with a peppery rub, pepper jack cheese, smoky chipotle mayo, and fried jalapeños.

For this easy recipe, we marinated Wagyu burgers in teriyaki sauce before grilling, then topped with duck bacon, grilled pineapple, and extra-creamy Japanese mayo for a decidedly tropical flavor.

About Our Wagyu Beef

At D’Artagnan, we work with ranchers who raise Wagyu cattle from Japanese stock in America, combining their Western ranching know-how with traditional Japanese techniques.

They emphasize humane treatment and create a low-stress environment for the cattle throughout their lives, never using antibiotics or hormones to help the cattle bulk up. The cattle are closely monitored at every stage of their growth, and like their Japanese cousins, follow a strict diet rotation to develop the characteristic marbling, delicate texture, and superb flavor for which Wagyu beef is renowned.

Try our Wagyu burger patties for convenience, or choose ground Wagyu beef and customize your burgers to the size you like.

