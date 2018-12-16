7 Easy Side Dishes for Christmas Dinner

What will you serve at your Christmas dinner? We’ve got seven side dishes to round out your meal and make it memorable. These recipes use truffle butter, chestnuts, bacon, demi-glace, and other favorite Holiday Helpers to impart that special D’Artagnan flavor.

Still looking for the main course? Order your Christmas goose, capon, turkey or ham at dartagnan.com.

Black truffle butter and several varieties of mushrooms make this creamy potato gratin recipe worthy of company and your holiday table.

This recipe, inspired by Joël Robuchon, uses our already-prepared chestnuts, black truffle butter and demi-glace to create a flavorful side dish. It’s one of Ariane’s favorites at the holidays.

In this easy butternut squash recipe, we oven roasted squash in bacon fat before tossing in crispy bacon bits and spicy-sweet pecans. The optional crumbled blue cheese adds a sharp bite.

These green beans are totally addicting. They’re rich and smoky from the crumbled bacon and bacon fat but the addition of lemon juice and zest keeps them bright and balanced. Blanching is essential to keeping their vivid color and texture and makes the whole dish come together quickly – don’t skip it.

This easy recipe for bread stuffing studded with dry-cured chorizo and Marcona almonds has Spanish flair. Serve this tasty side dish with turkey or pork roast.

French-style piped potatoes, or Pommes Duchesse, are a bit of a throwback but so delicious. We added a generous helping of our black truffle butter to this it-only-looks-hard recipe for a super tasty rendition of a classic side. The outside gets delightfully crispy while the centers are fluffy and light.

This quick & easy biscuit recipe brings a little luxury to your brunch game. Our black truffle butter adds an earthy richness to the flaky biscuits, which make a great accompaniment to a holiday meal, or sandwiches with scrambled eggs and our Berkshire ham.

What are your favorite side dishes for holiday meals?

