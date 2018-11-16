How to Cook Thanksgiving Dinner for Just a Few People

Hosting a smaller group for Thanksgiving? All the recipes and guides seem to assume there will be 20 or more people at dinner. But if you have a small family or are celebrating Friendsgiving this year, we have some holiday-appropriate recipes that will serve 4 to 6 people. No matter what size your gathering, Thanksgiving is about gratitude and sharing good food. Read on for the recipes.

Thanksgiving Mains

This simple turkey breast roulade with black truffle butter elevates turkey breast to a fabulous holiday centerpiece. For something even less fussy – with the bones left in – try our simple roast turkey breast recipe which will serve six people.

This Berkshire pork crown roast recipe makes a show-stopping holiday centerpiece for 6. Berkshire pork is so juicy and flavorful, you need very little seasoning besides salt, pepper, and a few herbs.

Our Angus beef brisket is slow-cooked in an entire bottle of red wine and other aromatics in this deeply satisfying recipe. Hearty and rustic, it will serve 8 (or fewer with delicious leftovers) and is the perfect dish for a holiday meal.

Fig jam and balsamic vinegar make a crowd-pleasing sweet-tart glaze for our Berkshire pork smoked hams – available in many sizes – perfect for your holiday table. We suggest the boneless half ham, which feeds 5-7.

Thanksgiving Sides

Start your Thanksgiving dinner with this autumnal soup. An aromatic mix of carrots, celery, butternut squash, and sweet potato, it’s tasty on its own, but when crowned with smoked duck breast and pumpkin seed oil, it’s totally sublime. Can be made ahead, and kept warm in a slow cooker.

This recipe, inspired by the cuisine of Joël Robuchon, is adapted from Patricia Wells’ book Simply French. Using our already-prepared chestnuts, black truffle butter, and demi-glace, this version is conveniently made in a pan on the stovetop, so the oven remains free for other dishes. Serve as you would a dressing, on the side. Can be made ahead, and warmed before serving.

Black truffle butter and several varieties of mushrooms make this creamy potato gratin recipe worthy of company and your holiday table. And really, you can’t go wrong with creamy, truffley potatoes.

In this easy recipe, Brussels sprouts are sauteed in bacon fat and brightened up with tart pomegranate arils. A drizzle of sweet pomegranate molasses and a generous helping of crumbled bacon put this dish over the top.

Your grandparents may very well have enjoyed yeast rolls made extra tender with lard. In our modern update on old-fashioned dinner rolls, we use flavorful duck fat and a sprinkling of flaky salt. The rolls have a subtle savory taste and bake up as fluffy and squishy as can be.

In this easy butternut squash recipe, we oven roasted squash in bacon fat before tossing in crispy bacon bits and spicy-sweet pecans. The optional crumbled blue cheese adds a sharp bite.

These green beans are totally addicting. They’re rich and smoky from the crumbled bacon and bacon fat but the addition of lemon juice and zest keeps them bright and balanced. Blanching is essential to keeping their vivid color and texture and makes the whole dish come together quickly – don’t skip it.

A Thanksgiving meal is all about the sides, isn’t it? What are your favorites side dishes for the holiday? Are there any that you simply must have at Thanksgiving dinner?

