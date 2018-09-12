Find Out How People Who Love Quail are Cooking It

Curious about quail? Find out why so many people write 5-star reviews for this tiny but tasty bird. Quail works in any season and can be made quickly on the grill, in the oven, or even on the stove-top. Our semi-boneless quail consistently ranks in the top-10 favorite products at dartagnan.com. Read on for 3 simple quail recipes and find out what several satisfied customers have to say about quail.

We think of quail as game bird 101 – the perfect introduction to the pleasures of eating game meat. Quail is not as mild and white as chicken meat, but not as dark and musky as squab. The meat is reddish with a delicate texture and is quite lean.

The perfect party dish — unusual, exotic, delicious, no fussing, and everyone loves it. – 5-star review from Happy Cooker in Syracuse, NY

Tender quail is versatile; whether baked, roasted, pan-seared, grilled or braised; they take all types of seasoning and marinades well. Just remember these little birds can dry out if overcooked. It’s best to cook them quickly and leave them medium rare.

Our semi-boneless quail are tender, mild, and cook in under 20 minutes. For this recipe, we’ve given them a quick marinade in fresh herbs, tart lemon, and a just a whisper of Dijon. They’re heavenly.

We offer whole quail and semi-boneless quail which have been expertly “sleeve-boned” by hand, saving you all the knife work. The entire rib cage (breastbone and backbone) is cut out with shears, leaving the wings and legs intact. Translated, this means the quail are ready to be stuffed, grilled, roasted or pan-seared – and will cook up quickly.

These delightful quail are super simple to prepare and the semi-boneless feature is a plus. The convenient addition of the metal skewers make them easy to grill, saute, flip over, easily removable, and it helps to maintains their shape and beauty on a presentation plate. Excellent product offering! – 5-star review from Amy in Union, KY

Grilled quail make a great addition to a salad, and turn it into a meal. This salad is sunshine in a bowl with juicy peaches, sweet berries, sugar snap pea, creamy ricotta, and tart French vinaigrette.

I haven’t had quail in over 20 years and wondered if I’d built it up in my memory as better than it actually was. It was even more delicious. I used a Yotam Ottolenghi recipe with dried apricots and tamarind, served over plain white rice with toasted pine nuts. We absolutely loved the dish, and will definitely make it again for guests. – 5-star review from KM in Lancaster PA

Cornbread stuffing, tart apple and toasted pecans are delicious compliments to simple roasted quail. Enjoy this dish year-round, using stone fruit in the summer, apple in the fall, or pear in winter.

The next best thing to wild, our Coturnix breed quail are raised free-range in spacious, open barns. Our scrupulous, second-generation farmers create humane conditions for the birds, and never use pesticides, chemicals or antibiotics. Working with them, we are proud to offer succulent, high-protein quail that is extremely lean, yet rich in color and flavor.

