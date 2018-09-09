This New Product is a Best-Kept Secret You’ll Love

We’d like to introduce you to a secret cut from the duck breast: the tender. This narrow strip of duck breast is so tender that a chef usually removes it to enjoy in the kitchen, which is why you rarely see them served at restaurants. The little filet is easily removed by hand and is a delicious and fast-cooking morsel that deserves to be better known. The filet from the Moulard duck breast is called “aiguillette” (ag-wee-yet) in French, and we think you are going to love it by any name.

Duck tenders are now available for the first time at dartagnan.com. Try them – and read on for some cooking ideas.

Cooking Duck Tenders

There are many ways you might cook duck tenders. Treat them like duck breast, and pan sear briefly, then glaze with balsamic or make a pan sauce to accompany. When simply seasoned and seared, these duck tenderloins can be served on a salad. Or bread duck tenders and fry them like chicken nuggets, for a more flavorful duck version of this classic comfort food. We found these breaded duck tenders posted on Instagram by Nilly Cafe in Chicago … don’t you think they look good?

You could also make brochettes; roll a single duck tender with a strip of zucchini cut lengthwise and skewer along with a cherry tomato, then grill quickly. This could also be done with a duck tender wrapped around a chunk of stone fruit like apricot or peach. Or skewer the aiguillette all by itself in an “S” shape, seasoned with your favorite spices, and pan sear or grill for duck yakitori. Allow 3-4 duck tenders per person.

We found Florence in Strasbourg’s blog with her recipe for yakitori de canard – what a lovely and simple presentation, and beautifully photographed.

Have you ever tried duck tenders? If so, how were they prepared? And if not, are you ready to try them?

Order duck tenders at dartagnan.com today and let the fun in the kitchen begin!

Since 1985, D'Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones.

