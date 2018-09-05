Make the Best Meal Ever with Our Exclusive New Veal

Have you tried our exclusive French veal yet? This is a perfect time! Because it is lighter than beef but heartier than chicken and pork, veal is a good choice for seasonal transitions (even though we like it any time of the year). Shop veal and other D’Artagnan exclusives this week and save.

We’re excited about our new veal, which comes from a cooperative of small-scale veal farms in Southwest France. The Charolais and Limousin breeds of cattle, known for meat, not dairy, are specifically raised for the fine meat they produce. The veal calves are given mother’s milk for two weeks and then weaned onto a milk formula diet. Arguably the most humane veal in the world today, it is only available in the U.S. at D’Artagnan.

Learn more about why our veal is better than the rest in this blog post. And read on for tasty veal recipes.

Cooking with Veal

There’s a world of flavor to be discovered with tender veal cuts, whether cooking classic Italian recipes, French favorites, or even Wiener schnitzel from Austria. Try our veal chops, veal tenderloin, veal sweetbreads or veal osso buco and explore the entire veal category. Explore our veal recipes to find a new dish, and check out these 3 delicious options below.

While usually a quick-cooking cut, veal flank steaks work perfectly in this easy slow-cooker ragu. Our demi-glace adds body and balances the bright tomato flavor while a touch of balsamic lends a gentle sweetness and tang. Fresh ricotta puts this rustic dish over the top.

This simple veal dish is old school in the best way. Tender veal is pan-seared then finished in a shallow simmer of white wine and shallots. A good measure of cream and bleu cheese create a velvety sauce that feels indulgent but comes together in minutes. This preparation is equally delicious with pork chops or boneless rabbit loins.

This pan-fried veal cotoletta recipe makes a quick and easy dinner that will satisfy the whole family. Serve with a simply dressed salad as an accompaniment.

D’Artagnan is the only place you can get this milk-fed French veal in the United States. Our farming cooperative is famous for providing the highest quality veal to the best restaurants, and butcher shops throughout France and Europe. After all, France is the largest consumer of veal in the world, and expectations are high.

Since 1985, D'Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones.

