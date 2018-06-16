5 Easy Summer Appetizers to Pair with Rosé

These simple summer appetizers require few ingredients and minimal effort to prepare, which makes them perfect for entertaining. But the point is that they all pair well with rosé – still, sparkling, dry, or off-dry. Choose your favorite bottle of the summer’s best beverage and drink it while snacking on one of these Instagram-worthy apps.

Each of our small bites will serve 8 people, are perfect at room temperature, and are listed in order the effort required to make them. Let us know which ones you try – and what you drink with them. Cheers!

1. Radishes with Truffle Butter & Pink Salt

A quintessential French canapé, radishes with butter are simple and delicious. Black truffle butter and pink salt make the humble radish rosé-worthy.

You’ll need:

2 bunches of mixed radishes, greens removed, washed well

Black Truffle Butter

Himalayan pink salt

Cut larger radishes into quarters or halves. Serve with just room-temp truffle butter and pink salt on the side.

Serving tip: Butter will stick better to room-temperature radishes. We love a DIY canapé. Set everything on a pretty tray and let your guests help themselves.

2. Bacon-Wrapped Peaches

Smoky and sweet, these juicy bites are what summer is all about. This is a great way to use peaches that haven’t yet hit peak ripeness.

2 firm white peaches

8 slices Applewood Smoked Bacon, cut in half

Finely chopped chives, for garnish

Bamboo skewers, soaked in water for 15 minutes

Slice the peaches in half and remove the pits. Cut each half into 4 slices. Wrap a piece of bacon around each peach slice and secure with a bamboo pick.

To bake: Preheat oven to 375°. Place bacon-wrapped peaches on a foil-lined sheet pan and cook until peaches are soft and bacon is crisp.

To grill: Place bacon-wrapped peaches over indirect heat and grill until peaches are slightly charred and bacon is crisp.

Serving tip: Let these cool a bit before serving. Plums, pluots, and nectarines work well too!

3. Hoisin Duck Canapés

Sweet hoisin sauce and shredded duck rillettes make a quick appetizer reminiscent of the flavor of Peking duck. Cucumber slices balance the richness and keep these little bites looking cute.

You’ll need:

1 container Duck Rillettes, at room temp

1 English cucumber, sliced thin

Hoisin sauce

Cilantro leaves

Top each cucumber slice with a ½ teaspoon of rillettes, a small dollop of hoisin, and a cilantro leaf.

Serving tip: Cilantro can wilt in the heat, so keep it chilled and place the garnish on just before serving.

4. Smoky Street Corn Salad

This salad is a play on the flavors of elote, the popular Mexican-style corn on the cob. Chilled rosé perfectly balances out the smoky richness.

You’ll need:

5 strips Applewood Smoked Bacon

3 cups fresh corn kernels

2 jalapenos, seeded and diced

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 lime, juice & zest

2 ounces queso cotilla or queso fresco

Tajin chili seasoning, or chili powder

Cook bacon in a medium skillet until crisp, then drain on paper towels. Pour off all but about a tablespoon of bacon fat then set the pan over medium-high heat. Add corn, turning to coat. Cook, stirring occasionally until corn is cooked through and slightly charred; remove from heat. Chop bacon, add to corn along with jalapeños, mayonnaise, lime zest, cheese, and lime juice (to taste). Place in serving dishes, season with Tajin.

Serving tip: Little ¼ cup servings are ideal – small decorative dishes work well, or eliminate dishes all together and serve this salad in chilled lettuce cups. The inner leaves of bibb/butter lettuce work best!

5. Foie Gras PB&J

This very grown-up version of a childhood favorite is a delicious conversation starter. Of all the recipes, it takes the most time. But the oohs and ahhs from your guests will be worth the extra effort.

You’ll need:

1 half-pint of fresh raspberries

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons unflavored gelatin

¼ cup + 2 tablespoons water

1 container Foie Gras Mousse

1 loaf of brioche, Pullman-style

Fleur de sel

Powdered peanut butter

For the raspberry “jelly”: To a small saucepan add raspberries and sugar, mash with a fork and let sit for about 10 minutes. Add ¼ cup of water and place over medium-high heat. Meanwhile add the remaining 2 tablespoons of water to a small bowl and sprinkle gelatin on top and set aside. When the raspberry mixture starts to bubble, remove from heat. Press the mixture through a fine mesh strainer, discard seeds. Stir in the gelatin. Pour mixture into an 8”x8” or 9”x9” pan. Cover and refrigerate until set. (This can be done the night before!)

Remove the foie gras from the fridge to soften to room temperature. Cut 2 slices from the bottom of the brioche with a serrated knife. Your slices should run the length of the bread and be about ½” thick. Using an offset spatula, spread the softened foie gras evenly over the bread slices, edge to edge. Place in the fridge to set.

Carefully unmold your jelly from the dish and place on a cutting board. Slice into 2 pieces. Remove the foie gras/bread from the fridge and season each with fleur de sel. Carefully place a piece of jelly on each slice of bread. Using a serrated knife, trim any uneven edges then cut each into 8 squares. Put a couple of spoonfuls of powdered peanut butter into a small strainer and sprinkle over the top in an even layer.

Serving tip: This is a fun canape – have fun with presentation! Cut into squares, like we did, or use cutters in different shapes. A 2” fluted biscuit cutter or cute cookie cutter will work well. A square of parchment makes a good stencil for the peanut butter powder. If you don’t have time to make the jelly, you can always use store-bought jam – the presentation and taste will be different but still delicious!

Share the Love

Be sure to let us know how you like these canapes! Tell us which ones you make – and which rosé you drink with them.

