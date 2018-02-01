What Your Fries Are Missing

What’s better than french fries? How about fries topped with shredded chicken tinga and a drizzle of cheese sauce? And we have the recipe for you – just in time for the big game.
Brittany at Beyond the Bayou blog has fallen hard for our chicken confit. She came up with this winning recipe, which will please kids and adults alike, on game day and beyond.
For the big game, I do not want to spend a lot of time cooking so I wanted minimal work involved and easy bite-size snacks. For this recipe, I used my new go-to ingredient, D’Artagnan’s Chicken Leg Confit.
Y’all, I love this stuff and the recipes you can make with the chicken leg confit are endless. -Brittany
Chicken Tinga Fries
Ingredients
- extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 onion sliced
- 2 tomatoes roughly chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 6-ounce can of chipotle puree
- 1 cup chicken broth or stock
- 1 package of D’Artagnan Chicken Leg Confit – can use 3 chicken quarters cooked and shredded
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin, ground
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- fresh cracked black pepper
- 1-2 bags of your favorite french fries
- 1 jar cheese sauce (or make your own)
- fresh chopped cilantro
- pickled jalepeño peppers for serving
- sour cream for serving
Instructions
-
In a skillet over medium heat add oil and then add the onions, tomatoes, garlic, chipotle puree and chicken broth. Bring to a boil, add chicken, cumin, salt, and black pepper. Turn off heat and place aside.
-
Bake fries accordingly to package directions until nice and crispy. While your fries are cooking, heat up cheese sauce and reserve. Once fries are cooked, place on sheet pan and top with chicken tinga and cheese sauce. Garnish with pickled jalapeño, cilantro and sour cream.