What Your Fries Are Missing

What’s better than french fries? How about fries topped with shredded chicken tinga and a drizzle of cheese sauce? And we have the recipe for you – just in time for the big game.

Brittany at Beyond the Bayou blog has fallen hard for our chicken confit. She came up with this winning recipe, which will please kids and adults alike, on game day and beyond.

For the big game, I do not want to spend a lot of time cooking so I wanted minimal work involved and easy bite-size snacks. For this recipe, I used my new go-to ingredient, D’Artagnan’s Chicken Leg Confit. Y’all, I love this stuff and the recipes you can make with the chicken leg confit are endless. -Brittany

Join Brittany and get obsessed with the ease and simplicity of cooking with chicken confit. Shop dartagnan.com today.

Chicken Tinga Fries

Ingredients

extra virgin olive oil

1/2 onion sliced

2 tomatoes roughly chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 6-ounce can of chipotle puree

1 cup chicken broth or stock

1 package of D’Artagnan Chicken Leg Confit – can use 3 chicken quarters cooked and shredded

1/2 teaspoon cumin, ground

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

fresh cracked black pepper

1-2 bags of your favorite french fries

1 jar cheese sauce (or make your own

fresh chopped cilantro

pickled jalepeño peppers for serving

sour cream for serving Instructions