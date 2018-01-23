Remembering Paul Bocuse

On Saturday, January 20, Paul Bocuse, the “pope” of chefs and founding father of nouvelle cuisine passed away in his sleep at the age of 91. We at D’Artagnan join the rest of the culinary world to honor his life and mourn his passing.

As the undisputed master of modern French cuisine, Bocuse is revered globally in culinary circles. His many contributions are now being weighed and sifted, but his influence and impact are immeasurable.

Born into a long line of chefs going back to the 1700s Bocuse knew very young that the kitchen was his destiny. His personality and showmanship made him arguably the first celebrity chef; his skill brought him 3 Michelin stars, one in 1958, a second in 1960 and a third in 1965. The Bocuse empire began when he took over his family restaurant outside Lyon in 1956, and expanded worldwide, with locations in Japan, New York, Switzerland and even Epcot Center.

Chef André Soltner described Bocuse’s greatest contribution. “He took chefs out of the servant category. He made it an honorable, glamorous and respected profession. And so, attracted a new generation of bright, dedicated, educated young men… and women.”

Ariane fondly remembers Paul Bocuse: