The Best Bean You’re Not Eating

Save the Beans

Tarbais beans and their labor-intensive production methods dropped out of favor in the 1950s, when more industrialized methods of farming were introduced to the region. It took a severe decline in the number of Tarbais beans to awaken the concern of a group of traditionalists in the mid-1980s. They and the department of agriculture set out to cultivate the Tarbais beans and protect them from vanishing.

As a result of their effort, the Tarbais bean was the first bean to be granted the “Label Rouge” in 1997, and in 2000 it obtained IGP status (Indication of Protected Geographical Origin). Only members of a small, closed cooperative in Tarbais are allowed to use that name for their beans, and production is tightly regulated. They all grow a single strain, Alaric, which is harvested entirely by hand, in the old way. True Tarbais beans are identified with the term “Label Rouge” on the packaging, which ensures that the Tarbais bean is a traditional local product of outstanding quality.

Best Bean for Cassoulet

It would be impossible to talk about Haricot Tarbais and not discuss the traditional cassoulet. This dish has ignited passions in the Southwest of France for generations, each town claiming their version to be the one true recipe for cassoulet.

The miracle of the Tarbais bean is that most beans will remain whole during cooking, but just enough beans will burst and help to thicken the cassoulet during its many hours in the oven. Many people in the region claim this thin-skinned bean is the only one suitable for making cassoulet. We agree, and import French Coco Tarbais Beans – Label Rouge, of course – for that very reason.

For those seeking the traditional flavors, we offer an easy-to-follow Cassoulet Recipe Kit. The generous kit feeds around 12 people, so makes the perfect meal for a large crowd at the holidays (or anytime!). We find it is best enjoyed with a few bottles of wine from the Southwest France (we like Madiran in particular).