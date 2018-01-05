On the Lighter Side: 7 Recipes for January

After the glorious excesses of the holidays, many of us turn to lighter fare and simpler meals. But that doesn’t mean you have to give up flavor and enjoyment! Here are 7 recipes that are simple to make and satisfying to eat. Because balance is the key to making healthy choices, not starvation and extremes.

Real food, made at home with ingredients you trust is always the best choice, and these recipes make it easy.

For this edible grain bowl, we stuffed buttery acorn squash with a flavorful mixture of wild boar sausage, quinoa, mushrooms, leeks and dried cranberries for a dish that’s as healthy as it is delicious. It makes a great lunch or light supper all on its own.

This hearty sheet pan dinner couldn’t be easier to make. Flavorful wild boar sausage accents roasted red potatoes, sweet broccolini, and a handful of garlic. Olive oil and a touch of spice bring it all together.

Caldo verde, Portugal’s green soup, is healthy, hearty, and super easy to make. Pureeing the potatoes lends creaminess without dairy, adding the greens just before serving keeps the flavor fresh, and our chorizo sausage adds smoky richness.

This easy recipe for chicken satay is packed with Southeast Asian flavor. A long marinade in coconut milk and 8 different aromatics makes for super tender chicken that’s highly flavored in every bite.

Korean food is on the list of 2018 food trends. These veggie-packed Korean-style buffalo burgers are heavy on flavor and light on your waistline. We ditched the buns for fresh lettuce wraps and topped with a sweet and spicy kimchi slaw and a zesty chili mayo.