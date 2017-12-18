Last Days to Order for Christmas!

This is the final stretch – the last few days before Christmas! Have you ordered your goose, turkey or ham for the holiday meal? There’s still time to order this week, but our stock is dwindling fast!

Order for your holiday meals and parties at dartagnan.com by Thursday, Dec. 21 at 12 noon EST. We ship everything FedEx overnight in insulated boxes.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Shop our generous gift boxes for your last-minute gifting needs. Whether for colleagues in the office, hostess gifts, or something to please a serious foodie, our recipe kits and gift boxes will hit the spot, and make you the best gifter of the season.

Our signature cassoulet recipe kit and charcuterie boxes are perennial favorites. Remember nobody regifts meat.

Check our Holiday Helpers for the little extras to make your meals even better. Our secret ingredients bring deep flavor and texture to sauces, soups and potato dishes, and more. When cooking for the holidays, it’s good to have these supporting players on hand. Here’s our blog postblog post about the many ways they can boost flavor.