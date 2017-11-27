It Only Happens Once a Year: Shop Our Cyber Monday Sale

Shop 30 items at dartagnan.com and save 20% – 30% today only! Get what you need for Christmas dinner and New Year’s Eve, and buy tasty gifts when you shop our Cyber Monday sale! Find four new gift boxes being introduced today with special pricing and limited quantities. After all, nobody regifts meat.

As a bonus, save 15% sitewide when you shop today! This never happens, so be sure to take full advantage of this holiday miracle.

Here are a few highlights of the sale … but there’s more at the site.

Check out our four new gift boxes, launching today with limited quantities and the best pricing this season. Our gift boxes featuring steaks, charcuterie assortments, recipe kits and more are designed to please the most discerning of food lovers. You might even want one for yourself.

Get ready to celebrate the season with our Ossetra Caviar, or give the ultimate gift to a sophisticated food lover. Champagne makes the perfect accompaniment.

Make it a very French Christmas with Foie Gras Torchon or Medallion of Foie Gras. Each is equally perfect for holiday entertaining, easy to serve and even easier to enjoy.

Our Cassoulet Recipe Kit, available with or without clay cooking pot, is the best gift for those who love to cook. It also makes a great party – plan a holiday gathering or meal around this comfort food classic.

Stuff stockings with our exclusive and delicious Jean Reno Olive Oil, a French-made olive oil from the orchards of the well-known actor, and available in three varieties.

Place Angus beef brisket at the center of your holiday meal; our simple red wine braise recipe makes for a hearty dinner.

Good enough to give as a gift, our Applewood Smoked Heritage Ham holds pride of place on the holiday table. Simply glaze it with our recipe and prepare for the praise you are sure to receive.

Head to dartagnan.com for the best shopping this season!