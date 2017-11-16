Heritage Turkey Making the News

When it comes to heritage turkeys, beware of imposters, says Bloomberg. “Spending big on ‘heritage’ is no guarantee you’ll get a pure-blooded bird.”

Yesterday’s article quotes our own Ariane and points out that some turkeys are being sold as “heirloom,” a term normally associated with fruits and vegetables, not turkeys.

There are confusing marketing terms out there, and even the word “heritage” can be used in misleading ways. But D’Artagnan has always supplied the real deal – Standard Bronze and Bourbon Red breeds – for those seeking the true, old-fashioned taste of heritage turkey.

We don’t have many heritage turkeys left for Thanksgiving, so shop today if you have a taste for the good stuff.

Read the full article here.

Learn more about our heritage turkeys in this blog post.

Shop heritage, organic and wild turkeys at dartagnan.com.