Tasty Brunch Recipe: Tortilla Española with Chorizo & Manchego

The beauty of a Spanish omelette lies in its versatility. Delicious for breakfast, lunch, aperitif, or light supper, our tortilla is packed with the requisite creamy potatoes and sweet onions but we added spicy cured chorizo and some salty Manchego cheese to kick it up a notch. Don’t be alarmed the amount of oil needed. Once the potatoes and onions are cooked, the oil is drained away.
Ingredients
- 3-4 links D’Artagnan Chorizo, finely chopped
- ¾ cup Spanish olive oil
- 1½ pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and sliced on a mandoline to 3-4mm thick
- 2 medium yellow onions, thinly sliced
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 6 eggs
- 4 ounces Manchego cheese, grated
Preparation
- In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, sauté the chorizo until lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Remove chorizo with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels, set aside. Leave any rendered sausage fat in the skillet. Add olive oil, heat for about 5 minutes.
- Carefully add potatoes and onions, stirring gently to coat. Simmer potatoes and onions in the oil, turning often, until cooked through, about 20 minutes. While cooking, keep an eye on the heat. You want to poach the potatoes without browning them (onions may take a little color). Try to keep the oil at just a simmer.
- Set a mesh sieve over a bowl in the sink. Once fully cooked, drain the potatoes and onions. Let the mixture cool in the sieve.
- Meanwhile, to a medium mixing bowl add eggs and lightly beat. Stir in cheese and reserved chorizo. Once cooled stir in potato mixture; season with salt and pepper.
- Heat a teaspoon of drained oil in an 8 or 9-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add omelette mixture; cook, folding gently, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook without folding until eggs are nearly set, about 10-15 minutes. Using a silicon spatula, gently loosen around the perimeter of the omelette. Invert a plate over the top of the pan and turn the omelette out then gently slide back into pan to cook the other side. Cook until eggs are completely set, about 5 minutes more.
- Cool to room temperature, slice into wedges and serve.