Tasty Brunch Recipe: Tortilla Española with Chorizo & Manchego

The beauty of a Spanish omelette lies in its versatility. Delicious for breakfast, lunch, aperitif, or light supper, our tortilla is packed with the requisite creamy potatoes and sweet onions but we added spicy cured chorizo and some salty Manchego cheese to kick it up a notch. Don’t be alarmed the amount of oil needed. Once the potatoes and onions are cooked, the oil is drained away.

Ingredients 3-4 links D’Artagnan Chorizo, finely chopped

¾ cup Spanish olive oil

1½ pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and sliced on a mandoline to 3-4mm thick

2 medium yellow onions, thinly sliced

Salt and freshly ground pepper

6 eggs

4 ounces Manchego cheese, grated