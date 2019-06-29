You’ll Love Making These 5 Super-Easy Duck Recipes

Tired of chicken? Try having duck for dinner. These dishes using our ready-to-eat duck charcuterie are so simple they shouldn’t even be called recipes. From refreshing salads to unique sandwiches, these weeknight heroes are your summer saviors. Read on for the ridiculously easy answer to “what’s for dinner?”

A summertime favorite, this easy smoked duck salad is perfect for cherry season but will work with almost any fruit. Try it with fresh figs and persimmons in the fall and raspberries or blackberries in the spring.

You won’t believe how good duck bacon is until you try it. Made from duck breast, this smoky bacon offers a richness of flavor and umami that you’ll grow to love. The best part? This rich, creamy pasta carbonara is ready in less than 20 minutes.

This sandwich balances the richness of our ready-to-eat duck rillettes with the welcome crunch of sweet-tart fennel and apple slaw. All the effort is in throwing together the slaw, which is worth the 20 minutes.

While you can make your own duck confit for this recipe, we recommend using our ready-to-eat duck leg confit to save time. All you’ll need to do is heat through and crisp the skin (decadent!) in a pan. Served on a bed of summery Southern succotash, it makes for a tasty dish.

Our easy banh mi recipe uses smoked duck magret and creamy mousse Basquaise along with crispy, quick-pickled veggies for a deeply satisfying sandwich that’s great for lunch or a weeknight dinner.

If these simple meals are your speed, explore our full range of charcuterie for other tasty options that are easy to eat – and love.

