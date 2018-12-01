The Best Christmas Gifts, According to Chefs

Chefs live and breathe food so you might expect them to have opinions about giving gifts of food. You would be correct. We asked some of our chef clients what they think makes a great food gift. We also inquired about what they want under the tree for themselves this year. Read on to see a chef-worthy list of holiday gifts.

What is a great food gift to give?

Obviously, we encourage giving gifts of food.

Charcuterie is a perfect food gift for the holidays. Most people are overwhelmed with food during the holiday season, but a beautiful air-dried salami selection or an aged ham will last and be a real treat in the coming winter months after the holiday rush is gone. But if you’re in doubt Champagne. Always Champagne. – Chef James Rigato, Chef/Owner Mabel Grey, Detroit

My favorite food gifts would be cured meats, stinky cheese and a good bottle of red wine. – Chef Jon Buchanan, Third Coast, Houston

A bottle of champagne is always welcome. Go with smaller producers instead of big names. – Chef Pierre Calmels, Bibou, Philadelphia

Pumpkin roll. It’s my favorite “sweet.” If you give pumpkin roll to a loved one and they don’t do backflips over it, then it’s time to find a new loved one. Chef Matt Kern, Heirloom, Lewes, DE

What kitchen tool do you want for Christmas?

Santa, take notes … and get a hand truck.

A Binchotan grill. – Chef Christopher Nye, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis

A good truffle slicer. – Chef Pierre Calmels, Bibou, Philadelphia

So not exactly a gadget but what I would most want for my kitchen at home… and if I could find it under my tree would make me the happiest chef in the world … would be a Bertazzoni professional series range. This piece of equipment not only is a precise powerful cooking machine, but it is also beautifully designed with sleek modern lines. – Chef Aaron Fitterman, Patroon, NYC

Antique silver spoons are always appropriate for chefs. And they never get old as gifts. – Chef Ben Smallman, Ristoro del Cinghiale, NYC

Always a tough ask, but I think this year I would love to get myself an immersion circulator. Or a nice induction burner for the house. – Chef Jack Logue, The Clocktower, NYC

A new wood handled oyster knife. Mine is going on 20 years and it’s time for an upgrade. Chef Matt Kern, Heirloom, Lewes, DE

Thanks, chefs, for dishing on Christmas gifts.

What are your favorite food gifts to give? Or receive?

