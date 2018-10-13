Your New Favorite Special Occasion Roast

Let’s just say it: Berkshire pork is special. Known as Kurobuta in Japan, this is heritage-breed pork with an international reputation. It’s the Wagyu of the pork world. And now there’s a new Berkshire pork 8-rib rack available at dartagnan.com. Perfect for serving at a family meal, or any special occasion or holiday, this rack will become a favorite.

Read on to learn more about Berkshire pork and how to cook this elegant 8-rib pork roast.

What is Berkshire Pork?

Berkshire looks different than the pork you may be accustomed to.

With a long history that goes back some 300 years in England, the black-and-white Berkshire pig is highly regarded for juicy, tender, and flavorful pork which is heavily marbled with fat, and a world apart from the average commodity pork.

The Berkshire Pork Rack

Our eight-rib rack is frenched and trimmed for a classic presentation and yields eight sizable chops. With this pork roast, you’ve got the makings of a tasty meal. Brown the whole rack in a hot pan, and then roast it in the oven to finish.

Or try our simple pork roast recipe, which uses the reverse sear method, in which the pork is roasted at a low temperature for hours, then at a high temperature for a short time to create the browned and crackling skin.

We also like cutting it the rack into gorgeous double pork chops. Because two pork chops are better than one, n’est-ce pas?

Whichever way you cut it, this exceptional pork is going to become a family favorite.

Our Berkshire Pork Farmers

Our cooperative of small family farmers that raise our Berkshire hogs are dedicated to traditional methods, allowing hogs to feed on pasture, with access to water and supplemental grain consisting of corn, soybeans and rolled oats. No pesticides, animal by-products or fishmeal are allowed. The majority of the farms are sustainable “circle farms” that raise and grind their own feed for the pigs.

Families of pigs are left together, to forage and frolic outdoors on pasture. The indoor spaces offer at least 15 square feet of space per animal, and sows are never put in gestation crates.

The cooperative is strict about banning the use of antibiotics and hormones* on each farm and limiting the number of hogs the farms raise. They seek to add another farmer to the cooperative before they add more pigs to any one farm, making the process more humane for all concerned.

*USDA regulations prohibit the use of hormones in pork

