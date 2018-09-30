Meet the Chef: An Interview with Brittanny Anderson of Brenner Pass

At D’Artagnan we are proud to work with chefs across the country. The food scene in America is rich, with small towns boasting some of the finest dining options. We’ve seen a number of chefs opening restaurants in their hometowns after years of cooking in big cities. Chef Brittanny Anderson is one of them, and we recently asked her to tell us more about herself and her growing empire of restaurants in Richmond, VA (RVA to the locals).

You may recognize her from a recent Iron Chef America appearance on the Food Network, but in Richmond, she is known as the chef/owner of 3 restaurants that are elevating the culinary scene. Read on for her story – and stop in for a meal the next time you’re in RVA.

Brittanny Anderson is the James Beard nominated chef and owner of 3 restaurants in Richmond, VA: Brenner Pass, Chairlift and Metzger Bar and Butchery. She is one of a generation of young women who are stepping into restaurant leadership, hiring other women, and creating a whole new culinary culture.

Brittanny grew up in Richmond but trained in New York at French Culinary Institute, Blue Hill at Stone Barns and Northern Spy Food Co. before returning to her hometown to become one of the city’s most progressive restaurateurs. She loves cooking regional European cuisine while highlighting local Virginia ingredients and merging traditional recipes with modern American spirit. We asked her a few questions to learn more about this taste-maker.

What was the first kitchen job you held?

I was a busser at a marina restaurant called The Mooring in the Northern Neck of Virginia.

Favorite music to work to in the kitchen?

I’m actually a boring silence person most of the time – I think it’s because I’ve got so many cooks clamoring for the chance to pick the music, that sometimes silence is really nice when I’m cooking. If I’m at home though I like old country music or something mellow like Beach House.

What’s your favorite meal to cook at home?

I love soup. It’s my favorite meal and I make it at home at least once a week much to my husband’s dismay. I’m not sure how anyone wouldn’t be a soup person, but he most definitely is not a soup person.

What is your favorite D’Artagnan product?

There are several products that I’ve used consistently for years like the Rohan Duck breast and the Hudson Valley Foie Gras, but lately, I’ve been really impressed with the crosscut venison shanks we’ve been getting in. They are really beautiful and taste amazing.

Name one ingredient you’d be glad to never work with again.

I really hate kidneys. I’ve tried and tried, but I cannot get into them.

Weirdest / most interesting ingredient you’ve ever cooked with?

Hmm, probably some silly candy they threw at me on Chopped, it was the Halloween episode, so I had to cook with a lot of candy.

Best meal of your life so far?

My dinner at L’Auberge du Pont de Collonges, Paul Bocuse’s restaurant in Lyon, was super special and memorable. The attention to detail and the service just blew my mind.

If you could share a meal with anyone, who would it be? What would you eat?

Beyonce! And we could go to her hometown of Houston and eat viet-cajun crawfish!

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be?

I’m not sure. Being a chef kind of forces you to be good at lots of things so I feel like this could go in many directions. Hairstylist? Writer? CEO?

Thank you, Brittanny, for chatting with us. We’ll be watching your Instagram feed for more drool-worthy photos!

Find out more at Brenner Pass, Metzger Bar and Butchery and Chairlift and follow them on Instagram @brennerpassrva.

