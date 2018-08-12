3 Easy Cold Dishes for Hot Summer Nights

These are the dog days of summer. Too hot to grill? Too humid to fire up the stove? Then it’s time to make a cold dinner. Obviously, a plate of charcuterie and cheese with a bottle of cold rosé is a simple solution (and one we endorse). But we have 3 super-easy recipes that are more about assembling than cooking. Read on and find your next supper.

They’re called summer rolls for a reason. These easy Southeast Asian style summer rolls are perfect for Monday night dinner after a weekend spent grilling. In this refreshing and tasty recipe, we use sweet mango, crispy veggies, and leftover grilled ribeye steak. Once you have the basic technique down, feel free to mix it up with grilled pork, duck, or chicken.

This easy recipe proves our smoked meats are good for more than just the charcuterie board. Here we’ve combined our smoked chicken breast, bacon, and hard-boiled quail eggs with some of our favorite veggies, bleu cheese, and a lemony vinaigrette. Add a loaf of bread to make it a complete meal.

This easy-to-make sandwich recipe balances the richness of our duck rillettes with the welcome crunch of sweet-tart fennel and apple slaw. All you need to do is mix up the slaw and let the duck rillettes come to room temperature for best flavor and spreadability.

What are your favorite heat-wave meals?

