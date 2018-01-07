Company, Events

You’re Invited: 4th Annual Cassoulet War in NYC

Posted by D'Artagnan on

Join us for our 4th Annual Cassoulet War in New  York City – the tastiest event of the season!cassoulet-quote-andre-daguin

On January 29th, 2018, chefs will battle for cassoulet supremacy at The Eventi Hotel. Join us to eat, drink and argue over which cassoulet is best.

Our esteemed judges will choose the Most Authentic and Most Daring Cassoulet Champions.

We need YOU to vote for the Most Popular!

Bring your appetite! This walk-around tasting includes plenty of Madiran, Cahors, and Armagnac to drink (war is a thirsty business).

The battle begins at 7:00 PM and continues until only one chef is left standing at 9:30 PM.

cassoulet-war-2017-chefs-and-judges
Chefs from 2017 Cassoulet War

Plus a raffle! You might leave that evening with a round-trip ticket to France, courtesy of La Compagnie airline if you wish to accompany the winning chef at the Fete de Cassoulet in Castelnaudary!

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

 

Cassoulet War 2017 Judges
The judges discussing merits of each entry at Cassoulet War 2017.

 

 

