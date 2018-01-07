You’re Invited: 4th Annual Cassoulet War in NYC

Join us for our 4th Annual Cassoulet War in New York City – the tastiest event of the season!

On January 29th, 2018, chefs will battle for cassoulet supremacy at The Eventi Hotel. Join us to eat, drink and argue over which cassoulet is best.

Our esteemed judges will choose the Most Authentic and Most Daring Cassoulet Champions.

We need YOU to vote for the Most Popular!

Bring your appetite! This walk-around tasting includes plenty of Madiran, Cahors, and Armagnac to drink (war is a thirsty business).

The battle begins at 7:00 PM and continues until only one chef is left standing at 9:30 PM.

Plus a raffle! You might leave that evening with a round-trip ticket to France, courtesy of La Compagnie airline if you wish to accompany the winning chef at the Fete de Cassoulet in Castelnaudary!

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!