Enter to Win Our Cassoulet Day Giveaway

January 9th is Cassoulet Day … and it’s our annual tradition to celebrate by giving away Cassoulet Recipe Kits! We are partnering with our friends at Languedoc Wines to give 2 lucky winners the chance to enjoy a cassoulet this month because nothing pairs with cassoulet like good wine from the region where cassoulet was born!

For those who simply cannot wait, cassoulet is 15% off right now at dartagnan.com in honor of Cassoulet Day!

The Wines of Languedoc

Languedoc is a great place to visit – just ask Wine Enthusiast, Town & Country, Condé Nast Traveler, Maxim, Vogue and Lonely Planet. Each has named Languedoc as a top destination for travelers. “Languedoc feels like nowhere else in France,” and it “might be the best-kept wine secret in France.” Check the Languedoc Adventure website for more information about this destination.

Languedoc has a long history of viticulture and is France’s biggest wine region, with almost 500,000 acres – a quarter of the vineyard acreage in the country. Because Languedoc has both Mediterranean coast and inland mountains, there are varied microclimates conducive to growing different grapes.

Two typical grapes of the region are Carignan and Grenache, which you will find in the Gérard Bertrand Fitou, a very fine wine to pair with cassoulet, and expressive of the terroir of the region.

The Languedoc les Darons gets 91-93 points from Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate, who says “it has terrific purity of fruit, good acidity and an overriding sense of elegance. If it came from a more prestigious appellation in the southern Rhone, it would go for three times the price.” Learn more about this wine here. And click here to find Languedoc wines in your area.