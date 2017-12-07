Try Our Black Truffle Butter Short Crust Pastry Recipe

Here’s an easy recipe for black truffle butter shortcrust, perfect for your favorite savory tarts and quiches. We created it for this mushroom quiche but the crust would work with so many savory fillings … like leeks and bacon. If you try new fillings that work well, be sure to share the results with us.
Ingredients
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour (188 grams)
- Pinch of kosher salt
- 8 tablespoons Black Truffle Butter (115 grams), chilled
- Iced water, as needed
Preparation
- Cut truffle butter into ½ inch cubes and chill in the freezer for about 20 minutes.
- In the bowl of a food processor, pulse together flour and a pinch of salt. Add chilled butter, pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal. While pulsing, slowly add iced water one tablespoon at a time, until the mixture starts to hold together in clumps. Total water amount will be between about 3-7 tablespoons depending on humidity.
- Turn mixture out onto a large piece of waxed paper or parchment and press together tightly into a disk. Wrap dough well and chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or overnight.
- Use as needed in your tart or quiche recipe.