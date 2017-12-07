Try Our Black Truffle Butter Short Crust Pastry Recipe

Here’s an easy recipe for black truffle butter shortcrust, perfect for your favorite savory tarts and quiches. We created it for this mushroom quiche but the crust would work with so many savory fillings … like leeks and bacon. If you try new fillings that work well, be sure to share the results with us.

Ingredients

1½ cups all-purpose flour (188 grams)

Pinch of kosher salt

8 tablespoons Black Truffle Butter (115 grams), chilled

Iced water, as needed