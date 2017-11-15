Best Way to Cook a Turkey: Poached & Roasted Bresse-Style

We’ve already discussed the pros and cons of turkey brining here. For those that want to go beyond the brine, there is the Bresse style of poaching a turkey.

Ariane is a huge proponent of this style of cooking from Bresse, the capital of all things poultry in France. Why? Because poaching a turkey, chicken or capon in a large pot renders the meat more tender than any cold brine can. It’s not really any more effort than brining, as both techniques require a pot that can fit the whole bird. This is probably best for turkeys on the smaller side, as home kitchens may not have poaching vessels large enough to accommodate a huge turkey.

After being poached, the turkey is roasted for only a short time the next day, which frees up the oven for other things. The turkey comes out of the oven with a crackling brown skin and impossible-to-believe tender meat. Bonus: you get turkey stock before you even eat the bird.

Read on for the recipe and directions for making this miracle turkey.