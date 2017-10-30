Dinner Plans: 5 Super-Easy Lamb Recipes

Try one of our super-easy recipes using lamb and make a memorable dinner. From braised osso buco to lamb meatballs, there’s something here to tempt every fan of lamb.

Tender and mild, lamb meat is leaner than beef and packed with nutrients. From rack of lamb to leg of lamb and lean lamb loins, we have a cut of lamb for every taste – even ground lamb! We offer both 100% grass-fed Australian lamb and domestic lamb raised on pasture in the Rocky Mountains.

Buy lamb today and start planning your next meal.

This easy braise yields spoon-tender lamb in a luxurious sauce. Gremolata cuts the richness with fresh flavor. Crusty bread makes a good accompaniment and acts as a vehicle for the soft bone marrow.

Perfect to elevate a weeknight meal, these one sheet pan lamb chops with ratatouille come together quickly and easily, with minimal cleanup.

No need for takeout! Our lamb tenderloin is the star of this quick-cooking stir-fry along with shiitake mushrooms, tender-crisp vegetables, and an umami-rich sauce.

Try this easy recipe for tender lamb loin with a warm Middle Eastern-style spice rub. Serve thinly sliced over basmati rice pilaf, with a simple salad, or in warm pita with tabbouleh, fattoush, tahini, and pickled vegetables.

We bake these spiced lamb meatballs for a pleasing crust and a tender center. Creamy harissa-spiked yogurt gives them a little kick. Great for a party, they come together quickly with very little prep.

