Featured Recipes, Holidays

Try Wild Boar on National Taco Day!

Posted by D'Artagnan on

National Taco Day comes but once a year, and today is that day! Try something different in your taco: wild boar, duck (as in Cosme’s famous version), chicken confit, pork shoulder, flank or hanger steak.  Any cut of meat that is shreddable is fair game.

Start with our slow-cooked wild boar shoulder recipe, then shred a portion for taco filling. Serve on fresh corn tortillas, with red and green cabbage, radishes, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese, and chipotle crema.  Pick the best tortillas with these useful tips from Bon Appétit.

wild-boar-tacos-recipeRead about the origins of the taco to find out why the taco may be named after dynamite.

Did you know? Last year Americans ate over 4.5 billion tacos. Do your part, and eat a taco today! 

 

