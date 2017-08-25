Offally Good – From Nose to Tail

Can it really be true? Is offal finally considered mainstream? Will we all be eating brains for dinner? Kate Krader reports for Bloomberg in this compelling article.

Chef Chris Cosentino is a master of offal, the non-primal cuts from an animal, and one of its biggest proponents in the United States. In fact, his restaurant Cockscomb in San Francisco is named for an underused part of the bird.

“I’ve spent two decades learning about, cooking, and getting creative with offal. It’s become my signature as a chef,” he writes. Indeed, at his former restaurant, Incanto, Cosentino went deep into the “bowels of anatomy,” serving up chicken gizzards and duck testicles. – Offal Good intro, Chris Cosentino

Cosentino shared his recipe for Candied Cockscombs with us, which are surprisingly cooked in a sweet cherry syrup and served with a bay leaf and vanilla-scented rice pudding.

Interested in exploring offal? Start with veal sweetbreads, available for home cooks at dartagnan.com. Learn more about how to prepare this succulent bit of offal here.

Of course all our prepared liver mousses and even foie gras can be filed under offal. Ready-to-eat and easy to enjoy, these prepared charcuterie items show that offal has a long history in cuisine.

