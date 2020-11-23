Your Best Chance to Watch Sacred Cow: The Case for (Better) Meat

We like to share film and book recommendations on our favorite topic: food. But rarely have we seen a documentary more important than Sacred Cow which makes a persuasive case for better – and sustainable – meat. As you know, that’s what D’Artagnan has been dedicated to since 1985. This independent, crowd-funded film is definitely worth watching – and the good news is you can get free access this week!

If you ever wanted to learn more about sustainable meat, this is a good place to begin. For those that already are committed to regenerative agriculture, you will appreciate the elegant and persuasive case made by the filmmakers. We applaud the excellent work done by the Sacred Cow team – led by Diana Rodgers and Robb Wolf, to create this important documentary that defends meat and explains the crucial role that ruminants play in soil and human health.

D’Artagnan is not involved with the film in any way, but of course, we have been on a mission to share the very best meat raised the right way – since 1985.

You can also get a copy of the book which goes into detail about this critical issue – with lots of science and citations. We think it would make a great gift this holiday season – perhaps with a nice cut of grass-fed beef.

Diana and Robb have answered the burning question about meat. Sacred Cow proves ‘It’s not the COW, it’s the HOW.’ The answer to our broken food system is not no meat, it’s better meat. If you are concerned about red meat’s impact on your health and the planet, this book is for you. —Mark Hyman, MD, Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine

Diana and Robb have precisely and approachably laid out the science on how grazing animals are critical to the future of sustainable agriculture. They also definitively refute the claims that meat is unhealthy and make a convincing case that eating meat can be done in an ethical manner. I highly recommend Sacred Cow for anyone who eats. —Mark Sisson, New York Times bestselling author of The Keto Reset Diet and founder of Primal Kitchen foods

Through November 30 you can access the film Sacred Cow for free at their website. Watch it and share with friends who care about food and the environment.

