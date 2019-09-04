12 New Fall Cookbooks to Inspire You in the Kitchen

Fall is a good time to get back to the kitchen and cook. To make it even more fun, a slew of new cookbooks are coming out this season. Read on for a selection of the books we most want to add to our (already packed) shelves.

1. Cook Something: Recipes to Rely On

Available September 10

From the simple to the ambitious recipe, the ladies of Canal House, Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer, share their lifetimes of cooking skills. These 300 recipes are the building blocks of all good cooking. We think these “recipes to rely on” will serve the new cook as well as the more experienced one. And their photography is always so beautiful.

2. Poilâne: The Secrets of the World-Famous Bread Bakery

Available October 29

There is no bread like Poilâne bread. Once you had to go to Paris to experience it, but they now ship worldwide. And since Ariane, the owner of D’Artagnan, is close friends with Apollonia Poilâne, we sometimes get a shipment at the office. Apollonia is the third generation of her family to run the bakery, and she’s finally sharing their secrets in this cookbook. Have a look at this video to watch the elegant simplicity of Poilane unfold.

3. South: Essential Recipes and New Explorations

Available October 15

We loved Sean’s first book Heritage and can’t wait to continue our education in Southern cuisine with South. With 125 recipes and Southern kitchen wisdom, like how to fry, care for cast iron, and more, this cookbook is a must for anyone interested in Southern foodways.

4. Joy of Cooking

Available November 12

Still a classic after 75 years, Joy has been updated with 600 new recipes, including one for sriracha (Irma never saw that one coming!). As a new generation comes of age and learns to cook, it’s nice to know that Joy will be there for them, as it was for generations before.

5. Cooking for Good Times

Available October 15

In this book, Chicago chef Paul Kahan shares simple methods for cooking amazing food for friends and family. He has a reputation for entertaining with good food, low stress, and high fun – even for the cook. This book is his program for 12 basic actions that you mix and match to create a party everyone can enjoy. With 125 recipes and recommendations for wine and beer pairings, your next dinner party is a certain success.

6. Butcher + Beast

Available October 1

Angie Mar is the new owner of the storied Beatrice Inn in New York City – a hot spot for close to a century. Speakeasy, nightclub, restaurant, late-night celebrity (and chef) hangout, and now a place to relish decadent and delightful meat dishes. Because Chef Angie loves cooking meat. We’re hungry just reading this list of included recipes: Milk-Braised Pork Shoulder, Duck and Foie Gras Pie, Venison Cassoulet, and Bone Marrow–Bourbon Crème Brûlée (um, bone marrow for dessert? Yes, please!). Essays, techniques, and 80 recipes make up the book, and the photos are shot entirely on Polaroid film.

7. American Sfoglino

Available September 24

If you ever wanted to learn to make your own pasta, now is the time and this book is your guide. Evan Funke, the chef of L.A.’s Felix Trattoria, is a master of the craft and shares accessible instructions for making sfoglia – sheet pasta – along with sauces and broths. A pasta lovers dream cookbook!

8. Nothing Fancy

Available October 22

It’s not entertaining, it’s having people over. Good inspiration to keep things simple, casual and fun when cooking for others. Alison Roman cooks unfussy food for gatherings large and small and will show you how to do the same.

9. Alpine Cooking: Recipes and Stories from Europe’s Grand Mountaintops

Available October 15

Part travelogue, part cookbook, this regionally focused tome transports you to the Alps with lavish photography and 80 recipes. With foods from France, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland this is mountain living at its best – from the chalet to the hut. Armchair travel and see the romantic life at high altitudes, then cook along with the book. We are looking forward to a winter with lots of fondue, schnitzel, and strudel.

10. The Food of Sichuan

Available October 3

This update of Fuchsia Dunlop’s landmark book on Sichuan cuisine has been long-awaited. Land of Plenty was published in 2003 and Dunlop has won four James Beard Awards since. With 200 recipes and stunning photographs, this is a cookbook one to study. Fire up the wok, because you will have serious cravings!

11. Sous Vide: Better Home Cooking

Available October 15

Are you a sous vider yet? It’s not just for restaurant kitchens, you know. Chef Hugh wants to help home cooks experience the ease and consistency that only sous vide can provide. With 90 recipes, this book will set you up well.

12. Binging with Babish

Available October 22

Andrew Rea, the torso chef, has created a whole new genre of cooking show on his YouTube channel Binging with Babish. He recreates food from movies and TV, like the beef bourguignon from Julie & Julia, or the timpano from Big Night. And yet you rarely see his face. If you’re not yet a fan, join the 5 million fans on YouTube. And get his second book to go along with your new obsession.

Get your pre-orders in and let us know which cookbooks you like best!

