Everyone loves beer can chicken, as the Internet can attest. This technique involves drinking half a beer (so far, so good) then using the can to hold a chicken upright for roasting. Our slightly more elegant version calls for a can of rosé wine and results in incredible delicious crispy skin – all over. Read on for the recipe.

A quick search will show you a plethora of recipes involving a beer can crammed in a chicken, as well as heated debates about this famous recipe. Does the half-filled can of liquid really steam the chicken and flavor it from the inside out? We say ignore those claims and instead think of the can as a vertical prop to hold your chicken erect. With all sides exposed to the heat, whether in the oven or barbecue, roasting a chicken vertically will yield crispy skin and juicy flesh. And in our recipe, we actually use the rosé wine, pan drippings, and crème fraîche to make a simple, silky sauce. Now that’s how you roast a chicken on a can!

Rosé Can Chicken Recipe

Ingredients 1 Green Circle Chicken, Whole, 3-3½ lbs, giblets removed for another use

1 tablespoon Herbes de Provence

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons honey granules

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon fennel pollen

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 12-ounce can rosé wine, sparkling or still

¼ cup crème fraîche Preparation Remove chicken from the refrigerator about 40 minutes before cooking to take the chill off. Preheat oven or a grill to 425 degrees F. In a small bowl, stir together Herbes de Provence, salt, honey granules, garlic powder, fennel pollen, smoked paprika, and pepper. Pat the chicken dry inside and out with paper towels. Season the cavity with about a teaspoon of the spice rub then massage the rest of the rub all over the outside of the chicken, coating evenly. Pour half of the rosé into a glass and set aside. Using a church key type can opener, make an additional hole in the top of the can then place in the center of a cast-iron skillet and slide the chicken onto the can balancing the legs to steady; fold the wing tips back. Place the pan in the oven or on the grill and roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the breast and thigh registers 155 degrees F, about an hour (the temperature will continue to rise while it rests). If the chicken skin starts to get too dark too early, cover with foil until the last 10 minutes of cooking. Carefully remove the pan from the oven or grill and using heat-proof gloves, remove the chicken to a cutting board; rest vertically for at least 15 minutes. Meanwhile, make the sauce. Drain the pan drippings into a fat separator then return juices to the pan or skim off the fat with a spoon. Place the pan over direct medium-high heat either on the stovetop or grill. Add the reserved rosé, whisking up any browned bits. Cook until liquid has reduced by half, about 7-10 minutes then remove from heat and whisk in crème fraîche. Taste for seasoning, adding salt and/or pepper, if needed. Remove chicken from the can and carve. Serve with sauce on the side. Recipe Tips: Canned white wine, cava, or prosecco will also work for this recipe if you can't find canned rosé. Vertically roasted chicken may reach temperature faster than traditional roasting; start checking for doneness around 40 minutes.