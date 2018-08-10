These Turkey Burgers Are Anything But Boring

Do you think turkey burgers are just dry, tasteless and intended for those on a diet? Then you’re making them wrong! The turkey burger can be juicy and totally satisfying when you start with great ground meat. Ours has the right balance of dark thigh meat and lean white meat, giving it a rich turkey flavor. It’s ideal for all your ground turkey recipes, from turkey burgers and turkey meatballs to turkey meatloaf, chili and tacos.

Pesto Turkey Burger

In this easy recipe, we dressed turkey burgers up with two types of pesto, lots of herbs, radish sprouts, Havarti, and avocado. The pesto not only adds flavor but helps to keep the turkey moist, and will be extra delicious with your garden-fresh basil. Everything is better with avocado on top, isn’t it?

Cobb Salad Turkey Burger

This knife-and-fork turkey burger has all the flavors of our favorite Cobb salad with smoky bacon, avocado, blue cheese, and tangy mayonnaise on toasted country bread.

About Our Turkey

The exceptional flavor of our turkeys is the result of meticulous farming and breeding practices that are better for the birds, better for the environment and so much better for your family. Our natural turkeys are raised on a small Pennsylvania farm without the use of antibiotics or hormones. That means you can confidently serve this healthy and tasty turkey at your table.

